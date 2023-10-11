Scott Bemand names his first Ireland women’s team as head coach

Ireland women’s team head coach Scott Bemand has named his side for Friday’s opening WXV3 showdown against Kazakhstan at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai (Kick-off 7.30pm local time/4.30pm Irish time).

Ireland will compete in three rounds of the inaugural WXV competition in Dubai, facing Colombia next on October 21st and then Spain on October 28th. Bemand has selected an experienced squad for the opening match with co-captains Sam Monaghan and Edel McMahon starting in the secondrow and backrow respectively.

They form part of a strong pack, with Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Christy Haney named in the frontrow, Dorothy Wall joins Monaghan in the engine room. Grace Moore is at blindside flanker and Brittany Hogan at number eight.

The backline contains an exciting blend of youth and experience, with Meabh Deely, Beibhinn Parsons and Natasja Behan starting in the back three. Aoife Dalton and Eve Higgins are paired together in midfield, with Molly Scuffil-McCabe and Dannah O’Brien selected in the half-backs.

READ MORE

Bemand has named three uncapped players on the bench, with forwards Sarah Delaney, Megan Collis and Eimear Corri all in line to make their Test debuts in green.

The new Irish head coach said: “It’s very exciting to name my first team as head coach to compete in the inaugural WXV competition. We have selected a blended squad of experience and new players and this match day 23 get the first opportunity to put our identity out there in a Test.

“This WXV competition is going to be a great leadership experience for our co-captains Edel and Sam. We have seen how the potential debutants have competed in training and this will be a big moment for them and their families.”

Friday’s match is available to stream for free on RugbyPass TV.

IRELAND: Méabh Deely; Natasja Behan, Eve Higgins, Aoife Dalton, Béibhinn Parsons; Dannah O’Brien, Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Christy Haney; Dorothy Wall, Sam Monaghan (co-capt); Grace Moore, Edel McMahon (co-capt), Brittany Hogan.

Replacements: Sarah Delaney, Sadhbh McGrath, Megan Collis, Eimear Corri, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Aoibheann Reilly, Nicole Fowley, Leah Tarpey.