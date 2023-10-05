Rugby World Cup: Ali Price starts at scrumhalf as Scotland take on Ireland with 6/2 split

Ali Price once again starts at scrumhalf for Scotland. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has kept his faith in British and Irish Lion Ali Price at scrumhalf as he names his squad to take on Ireland in Paris on Saturday night.

On the bench, Townsend has opted to beef up his forward stocks with a 6/2 split as Edinburgh backrow Luke Crosbie makes the matchday 23 as the extra forward. George Horne and Ollie Smith are the only backs named among the replacements, with starting fullback Blair Kinghorn able to cover at 10.

Former Munsterman Ben Healy, who started last week’s thumping win over Romania, drops out of the 23.

Price also started in that 84-0 vicory, but previously deputised for Ben White when Scotland played South Africa in their pool opener.

The involvement of the Glasgow Warriors man is the only change Townsend has made to the starting XV that lost to the Springboks 18-3 in round one of the pool stages.

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist; Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Luke Crosbie, George Horne, Ollie Smith.