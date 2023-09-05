Dan Sheehan ruled out of Ireland’s opening World Cup match against Romania

The Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell has confirmed that, as expected, Dan Sheehan has been ruled out of their opening World Cup pool match next Saturday against Romania at the Stade de Bordeaux (kick-off 3.30pm local time/2.30pm Irish), and so too has Jack Conan.

Each player sustained foot ligament in juries in the warm-up wins at home to Italy and England, and although Conan has had an extra two weeks to recover, neither will be risked against the Romanians. David Kilcoyne (hamstring) is also unlikely to feature in the opening game.

“Everyone’s going well. There are a few guys still finishing their rehab and they won’t be involved at the weekend but by and large we’re close to a full bill of health,” said O’Connell, but when asked whether anyone would not be involved, he said: “Dan and Jack Conan. David Kilcoyne as well is struggling a little bit but should be okay next week.”

O’Connell did intimate that all three players will be fit and available for Ireland’s second game against Tonga on Saturday week in Nantes, but of course that remains to be seen, particularly with regard to Sheehan.

READ MORE

[ Ireland v Romania: Kick-off time, TV channel and team news ahead of first Rugby World Cup match ]

Rob Herring and Ronan Kelleher will thus be the hookers in the match-day 23 against Romania, while Andrew Porter and Jeremy Loughman will be the loosehead props, with Caelan Doris set to start at number eight, most likely alongside Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier.