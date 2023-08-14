Ireland v England: Kick off time, TV channel and team news ahead of World Cup warm-up match

When and where is it on?

Ireland’s second Rugby World Cup warm-up match is against England on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium, kick-off at 5.30pm. Andy Farrell’s team are playing for places and form heading into the September 8th tournament kick-off in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Ireland v England is live on both RTÉ 2 and Amazon Prime in the UK. Coverage on RTÉ (including RTÉ Player) gets under way at 4.45pm.

Is this Ireland’s last game before the World Cup?

This is the second of three warm-up matches ahead of the Rugby World Cup, with an experimental Irish side already beating Italy 33-7 at the start of the month. Next up is Ireland’s biggest pre-World Cup test, against England, also at the Aviva Stadium. Before the final game of the Nations Series against Samoa in Bayonne on August 26th completes their Rugby World Cup preparations.

The five-try win against Italy was an opportunity for Farrell to take a look at Caelan Doris at openside, and he was superb with seven on his back. Scoring two tries in an action-packed display. Young Leinster secondrow Joe McCarthy was given a chance from the start and he impressed too, Jack Crowley looked the part at 10, while Jack Conan’s injury was the only real downside. Although it’s not serious, according to the Irish coaching staff.

READ MORE

[ Gerry Thornley: Five things we learned from Ireland’s win over Italy ]

Aren’t the Irish team in Portugal?

Ireland returned from their warm-weather training camp in Portugal at the weekend, where they were put through their paces at The Campus in the Algarve for the previous week. Joined too by their families, Roy Keane, Pádraig Harrington and singer Niall Horan.

[ Gerry Thornley: Photograph of Sexton and Keane captures optimism of Ireland’s World Cup hopes ]

What to expect from England?

Ireland’s last meeting with England was as big as it gets really, the Grand Slam on the line on St Patrick’s weekend. This time there’s much less to play for, but plenty of pride. As always against the old enemy.

Andy Farrell, against his native country, is hoping to guide Ireland to a fourth win in a row against England. But he won’t be facing his son this time. Owen Farrell will discover his World Cup fate at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday after a red card against Wales that threatens to derail England’s World Cup campaign. He’ll certainly miss this one, having been charged with a dangerous tackle on Wales’ Taine Basham in last weekend’s win over Wales.

The only teams England have beaten in 2023 are Wales and Italy, as they battle for form ahead of their tournament opener against Argentina. Japan, Samoa and Chile make up their pool.

Scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet will require surgery on an ankle injury sustained in that most recent win over Wales at Twickenham, ruling him out of the World Cup, with Northampton scrumhalf Alex Mitchell called up by England head coach on Monday.

[ Henry Slade left out of England’s early Rugby World Cup squad ]

To date, Ireland and England have played each other on 140 occasions since their first meeting in 1875. England have won 80 of those matches, Ireland have won 52 and there’s been eight draws. Win number 53 and no fresh injuries would be the dream prep, but the win is certainly not to be taken for granted. A physical English side were well in the contest against Ireland back in March before a controversial red card was shown to Freddie Steward.

How important are the warm-up games?

Ireland’s final World Cup squad of 33 players will be confirmed on Monday, August 28th, two days after the Samoa match. The likelihood is that one hooker, a lock, a backrower, a scrumhalf, outhalf, centre and outside back plus one more will miss the cut. So from now until then, the 41-man Irish training squad are playing for places.

Is Johnny Sexton back?

This was set to be the Irish captain’s Aviva Stadium send off, with the 37-year-old drawing the curtain on his glittering career after the Rugby World Cup in France in September. But last month an independent disciplinary committee handed him a three-match suspension.

[ Johnny Sexton focused on business world after retirement ]

That came following a hearing into his post-match conduct after Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle. Meaning his most recent competitive game, and what has turned out to be his last match in Dublin, was Ireland’s Grand Slam sealing Six Nations win over England in March. An injury sustained there also ruled him out of the business end of Leinster’s season. Robbie Henshaw, however, has no concerns of his outhalf being undercooked for the start of the World Cup campaign.

Sexton did get some contact-minutes in during a training match against Portugal during the team’s recent camp.

Team news

England will name their team on Wednesday with Farrell announcing his matchday squad on Thursday afternoon, followed by a press conference scheduled for 4pm.

Jack Conan did not travel to Portugal with the rest of the squad following a foot injury picked up against Italy. The Irish camp have been playing the seriousness of the injury down, but an update is expected during the week and he is unlikely to feature against England.

[ Simon Easterby plays down fears concerning Jack Conan’s injury as he misses training camp ]

Weather?

The forecast for the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon is 19-20 degrees and partly cloudy. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Met Éireann’s forecast for the Aviva on Saturday afternoon is partly cloudy with some rain showers earlier in the day, temperatures falling from 20 degrees and a wind speed of 10km/h.

Who’s on the whistle?

Saturday’s game will be refereed by New Zealander Paul Williams. He refereed Ireland’s World Rugby Under-20 Championship final defeat to England in 2016, and took charge of his first senior international Test match the following year. At the 2022 Rugby Championship he was on the receiving end of some toxic abuse on social media and traditional media in South Africa, following their loss to Australia.

[ Matt Williams: Nic White’s dive does not justify horrific online abuse ]

Any tickets?

Tickets for the Ireland v England went on general sale on Monday, with prices ranging from €35 (restricted category 4) to €135 (premium). Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.ie.