Teenage Ulster prop Sadhbh McGrath to make Ireland debut in Wales opener

Ulster prop Sadhbh McGrath will make her Ireland debut against Wales in the opening Six Nations game on Saturday. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Teenage Ulster prop Sadhbh McGrath will make her international debut in Ireland’s opening Women’s Six Nations clash against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday (kick-off 2.15pm, live on RTÉ2/BBC iPlayer).

The 18-year-old is selected in the frontrow having impressed head coach Greg McWilliams and his assistants during the recent Celtic Challenge competition. while Leinster prop Niamh O’Dowd is also in line for her debut cap off the bench.

McGrath packs down alongside Neve Jones and Linda Djougang, with captain Nichola Fryday and Sam Monaghan in the secondrow, while Dorothy Wall, Maeve Óg O’Leary and Brittany Hogan are selected in the backrow.

The Ireland backline contains a blend of youth and experience, with the likes of Méabh Deely, Aoife Dalton and Natasja Behan – who all made their debuts during last summer’s historic Tour of Japan – set to make their first Six Nations appearances.

READ MORE

Deely, Behan and Aoife Doyle make up the back three, with Dalton joined by the experienced Enya Breen in the Ireland midfield. Nicole Cronin and Molly Scuffil-McCabe are named as halfbacks.

In injury news, Edel McMahon and Aoife Wafer have been unfortunately ruled out of the championship through injury.

Commenting on the selection, McWilliams said: “The start of a championship campaign is always an exciting time and we come into this weekend ready to get to task against a strong Welsh side. We have had a good block of preparation and this is the start of the next chapter on our journey, which we started as a group in Japan last summer.”

Ireland (v Wales)

Méabh Deely (Blackrock College/Connacht, 2 caps); Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/Munster, 12), Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere/Leinster, 2), Enya Breen (Blackrock College/Munster, 16), Natasja Behan (Blackrock College/Leinster, 2); Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/Munster, 21), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union/Leinster, 4); Sadhbh McGrath (City of Derry/Cooke/Ulster, uncapped), Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster, 13), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster, 24); Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht, 29 (capt), Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby, 10); Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster, 16), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College/Munster, 3), Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere/Ulster, 10).

Replacements: Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster, 4), Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere/Leinster, uncapped), Christy Haney (Blackrock College/Leinster, 5), Jo Brown (Worcester Warriors/IQ Rugby, 1), Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby, 5), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster, 14), Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere/Leinster, 2), Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster, 1).