Young Connacht side taking nothing for granted as they enter Dragons’ lair

Cian Prendergast is part of a young Connacht team to take on the Dragons on Wales on Saturday night. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA Wire

Dragons v Connacht, Rodney Parade, Saturday, 7.35pm – Live on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports

No slip-ups will be acceptable for Connacht as they head to Wales in the hopes of consolidating their top eight place in the United Rugby Championship.

Taking on the Dragons at Rodney Parade has always been a tricky venue for the Connacht, and coaching director Andy Friend is “very aware of the significance of this game” for their season.

Despite Dragons sitting in a lowly 15th place with just 18 points, this is a potential banana skin, and Connacht cannot afford to take a win for granted.

“Dragons away is always a tough fixture, and our preparation has been good,” said Friend. “So we head to Rodney Parade knowing we’re capable of putting them under pressure with our game style. It’s now about doing it.”

Friend has opted to give youth its head. There is veteran Tiernan O’Halloran at fullback, who produced a superb performance in Parma, and the hugely experienced Jack Carty, Caolin Blade, and Denis Buckley, but this is a team that could well be holding the reins for a few years with up-and-coming youngsters Cathal Forde, Shayne Bolton, Niall Murray, and Cian Prendergast all selected in the starting XV.

And on the bench youngster Colm Reilly comes in for the hugely experienced Kieran Marmion, who, after 11 seasons, this week announced his decision to head to Bristol Bears instead of accepting a one-year contract extension in Connacht.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; S Bolton, T Farrell, C Forde, J Porch; J Carty (capt), C Blade; D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier; J Murphy, N Murray; C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle.

Replacements: D Heffernan, P Dooley, S Illo, O Dowling, J Butler, C Reilly, D Hawkshaw, S Jennings.

DRAGONS: A O’Brien; J Rosser, S Hughes, M Clark A Hewitt; W Reed, R Williams (capt); R Jones, B Roberts, L Brown; M Screech, B Carter; A Wainwright, T Basham, R Moriarty.

Replacements: E Dee, A Seiuli, L Fairbrother, G Nott, H Keddie, L Jones, S Davies, J Williams.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy).