The pressure is back on Ulster for trip to Scotstoun against in-form Glasgow

Even though Ulster had at least arrested their alarming run of results before the break for the opening shots of the Six Nations, the pressure is very much back on them come Friday evening when they need to come away with a positive outcome from Scotstoun.

Taking on an in-form Glasgow Warriors is a huge encounter for Ulster with the hosts two places and just four points behind Dan McFarland’s third-placed squad, even prompting the northern province’s head coach to suggest that this already has the feel of a play-off clash though, of course, the Scots will likely be without a host of Six Nations frontliners.

“They have played 12 games as well and we both go to South Africa the following week to play our catch-up games, so we’re head-to-head at the moment,” said McFarland.

“The league is such that the head-to-head games are so important. Momentum is an amazing thing in rugby, they’re on a nine-game unbeaten streak and it’s going to be a real test for us,” he added.

“They could potentially go ahead of us if they beat us. Five of their unbeaten games have been in the league so they have stormed up the table. [As such] It comes close to being a play-off game really.”

Dan McFarland's Ulster team take on Glasgow Warriors on Friday night. Photograph: Getty Images

Referring to the three-game mini-block now facing Ulster, he continued: “It’s three away games in a row [for us] and this is really difficult.

“It’s a really difficult period to go to a team like Glasgow, then a mini trip to Durban and then to come back and play against Cardiff on [as at Glasgow] another artificial pitch,” he added.

Get through this challenging block in good shape and Ulster’s last three URC regulation season fixtures are all at home though admittedly they meet Leinster away in Europe’s round of 16 during this period.

As for this Friday, Ulster’s cause is at least boosted by the return of Jacob Stockdale and Tom Stewart who have been released back to the province from Ireland camp and are available for selection while Rory Sutherland is also in the frame having been let go by Gregor Townsend.

In terms of those not at national camps, Luke Marshall might also be back after injury though Rob Lyttle has picked up a knock and could miss the trip.

Definitely missing are Robert Baloucoune (hamstring) and Sean Reffell (ankle) while long-term absentee Will Addison still remains on the sidelines.