Leinster’s Charlie Ryan forced to retire from rugby due to injury

Leinster Rugby second row Charlie Ryan has been forced to retire from the game with immediate effect due to a long-standing and recurring knee injury.

The 23-year-old had a glittering school career for Blackrock College and played for the Ireland U-20s, captaining the Grand Slam-winning team of 2019, and captained them in the U-20s World Cup.

“I finish my career deeply grateful to Leinster Rugby,” Ryan said.

“Firstly, to Leo and the coaching staff for showing belief in me as a person and player despite my injury struggle. The signing of a senior contract with my boyhood club was one of my proudest moments, there’s nothing more the club could have done for me with respect to this injury.

“I loved playing the game, I’m so incredibly lucky to have got the opportunity to play it, I don’t regret one second of the journey.”

Leinster Rugby head coach, Leo Cullen, paid tribute to the young lock and said, “Charlie has always been a player who has shown great leadership and that was clearly displayed when he led the Ireland U-20s to Grand Slam success back in 2019.

“Unfortunately, Charlie has had to battle ongoing knee issues in the time since then. Everyone who has worked with him over the last number of seasons are really saddened to hear that he is being forced to retire now from the game at such a young age.”