Connacht survive Brive comeback to secure Challenge Cup victory in France

Connacht’s Diarmuid Kilgallen scores his side’s third try against Brive on Friday night. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Brive 24 Connacht 31

A valuable win in the end in France ensured Connacht’s European challenge continues apace with a bonus point victory secured in Stade Amédée-Domenech.

After a solid win at home to Newcastle last weekend, Connacht followed up with a valuable bonus point victory, but coaching director Andy Friend will not be impressed his side let a 28-3 slip in second half. As the game became loose, the French side took advantage, and in the end restored their credibility after a 41-0 loss to Cardiff in round one despite having played most of the game with 14 men. That hurt in the opening round translated into a lively second-half performance that kept Connacht on their toes.

Connacht had dominated the first half, but after fullback Conor Fitzgerald missed an early penalty, Nicolas Sanchez converted a 10th minute effort to put the home side in front.

However Connacht gained a strong foothold soon after, and after three successive penalties to touch the opening try eventually came with outhalf David Hawkshaw touching down and adding the conversion for a 7-3 lead.

Despite some early tetchy exchanges, Connacht began to dominate their hosts, but the game took a turn when former Connacht man Abraham Papali’i – having seen red on three occasions for the visitors – was sent off for a no-arms tackle on Shamus Hurling-Langton.

Connacht came close again through Adam Byrne and Hawkshaw as the home side struggled in defence and with their discipline. Friend’s side were rewarded for dominating possession and territory when eventually a second try was delivered. Camped on their opponents’ line, centre Tom Daly forced himself over after 28 minutes and Fitzgerald made no mistake with the conversion to give Connacht a 14-3 lead.

Brive’s ill-discipline continued with Connacht setting the pace, and when lock Tevita Ratuva was sent to the sideline with a yellow card for a reckless challenge, the home side were briefly down to 13 players.

Connacht took advantage and when Fitzgerald floated a long pass to Diarmuid Killgallon, the left wing did well to dive over despite a covering tackle – his fourth try for Connacht and third in Europe – which Fitzgerald converted.

Behind 21- 3 after 32 minutes, the home side were unable to make a period of possession count on the scoreboard, during which time Connacht lost Gavin Thornbury with a suspected leg injury on the stoke of half time, replaced by Niall Murray, who joined his brother in the secondrow.

Within three minutes of the restart Connacht delivered the fourth try and bonus point through the hardworking Shane Delahunt, with Fitzgerald adding the extras for a 28-3 lead.

There was little joy for the home side whose best chance came in the 60th minute, but although held up over the line, from an ensuing penalty Tom Raffy did well to chip ahead and ground, with Laremjiera converting.

Fitzgerald added a penalty minutes later but as the game became loose and lively, which played into the hosts’ hands, left wing Kevin Fabien eventually scored, having been denied on two previous occasions.

Laranjeira added the extras to close the gap to 31-17. And when Fabien bagged a second try at the death, the home crowd had something to sing about, narrowing the gap to just seven points.

It was enough to restore Brive’s reputation, but ensure Connacht are on target for qualification to the next round.

Scoring sequence - 8 mins: Sanchez` penalty 3-0; 12 mins: Hawkshaw try, Fitzgerald con 7-3; 28 mins: T Daly try, Fitzgerald con 14-3; 32 mins: D Kilgallon try, Fitzgerald con 21-3; (Half-time 21-3); 42 mins: S Delahunt try, Fitzgerald con 28-3; 60 mins: T Raffy try, Larenjeia con 10-28; 63 mins: Fitzgerald pen 10-31; 69 mins: K Fabien try, Larenjeia con 17-31; 74 mins: Fabien try, Larenjeia con 24-31.

Red card: Brive - A Papali’i (20 mins).

Yellow cards: Brive - T Ratuva (31 mins), V Karkadze (47 mins).

BRIVE: S Tuicuvu; K Fabien, N Lee, S Arnold, W Douglas; N Sanchez, P Abadie; D Brennan, F Dufour, T Tuimauga; R van Eerten, T Ratuva; R Marais, S Hireche (Capt), A Papali’i.

Replacements: V Karkadze for Brennan (28 mins), N Fraissenon for DeFlore (15 mins), P Ceccareli for Tuiamaga, and DJ Delannoy for Ratuva (48 mins), T Raffy for Sanchez and E Sanga for Abadie (both 53 mins), M Voisin for Hireche and T Laranjeira for Tuiicuvu (both 56 mins), Brennan for Karakadze (77 mins).

CONNACHT: C Fitzgerald; A Byrne, B Aki, T Daly, D Kilgallen; D Hawkshaw, K Marmion; P Dooley, S Delahunt, S Illo; D Murray, G Thornbury; O Dowling, S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle (Capt).

Replacements: C Booth for Boyle (18 mins), C Reilly for Marmion (HT) and N Murray for Thornbury (HT), B Ralston for Byrne, D Heffernan for Delahunt and O McNulty for Aki (all 67 mins).

Referee: Adam Leal (England).