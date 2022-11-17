South Africa’s Rassie Erasmus given two-match ban for social media posts

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been banned from all matchday activity for two games in response to a series of social media posts. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been handed a two-game ban from all matchday activities by World Rugby after tweets he posted that were perceived to be critical of referees.

Erasmus returned this month from a near year-long stadium suspension following his infamous 62-minute video critique of Australian referee Nic Berry after the opening Test of the tempestuous British & Irish Lions series in South Africa last year.

He will miss the Test against Italy in Genoa on Saturday and the visit to Twickenham to face England on November 26th, but can still help prepare the team for the matches.

Erasmus posted videos on Twitter that appeared to show referee errors after the Springboks’ 19-16 loss to Ireland on November 5th, and the 30-26 defeat by France this past weekend, though he has denied he was insinuating anything with the posts and was in fact pointing out South African mistakes.

READ MORE

“World Rugby has reviewed the recent social media posts by SA Rugby Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus that relate to match officiating in the Autumn Nations Series,” the governing body said in a statement on Thursday.

“The behaviour of coaching staff and match officials are widely observed by fans, media and participants at every level, and such behaviours affect how the values are applied across the game. World Rugby has the ability to impose a sanction where a breach has occurred.”

Erasmus told reporters on Wednesday that suggestions he was taking pot shots at the officials, and in particular English referee Wayne Barnes following the French Test, were wide of the mark.

“I don’t think Wayne Barnes would make all those bad decisions. He’s number one in the world and has 100 Tests under the belt,” said Erasmus.

“It’s obviously something on our side we need to fix. I just want supporters to understand that. If people put a narrative to that, I can’t control it.”