Finn Russell to start for Scotland at outhalf against New Zealand

Finn Russell will go straight into the Scotland XV at stand-off for Sunday’s showdown with New Zealand at BT Murrayfield.

The Racing 92 playmaker was left out of the squad for the first two autumn Tests but, after being recalled this week following injury to Adam Hastings, the 30-year-old has got the nod to start ahead of Blair Kinghorn at number 10.

Russell has not appeared for the national team since the Six Nations defeat by Ireland in March, when he was dropped to the bench a week after going on an unauthorised night out following the team’s return to Edinburgh from their match away to Italy.

He was rested for the summer tour of South America, along with other senior players, but eyebrows were raised when he was again omitted from the initial squad for the autumn internationals.

Townsend cited Russell’s “form and consistency” levels for his decision although speculation persisted that – after the pair had a fallout in 2020 – there been another breakdown in relationship between head coach and talisman in the wake of the Six Nations protocol breach.

Injury to Hastings allied to Russell’s unquestionably good form for Racing in recent weeks has prompted Townsend to perform a U-turn over the fly-half and he will now be the centre of attention against the most high-profile team in world rugby on Sunday.

Kinghorn, who appeared to have started the autumn series as Gregor Townsend’s favoured choice for the position, is once again named on the bench after playing second fiddle to Hastings against Fiji last weekend.

In the other two changes to the team, Fraser Brown replaces the injured George Turner at hooker, while Sione Tuipulotu returns at number 12 in place of Cam Redpath, who will turn out for Bath this weekend.

Meanwhile, Winger Mark Telea will make his New Zealand debut on Sunday after being named in the starting line-up.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster on Friday again tinkered with his selection with three changes in the forward pack and six switches in the backline for Sunday’s game, their third on tour after beating both Japan and Wales.

Auckland Blues back Telea, 25, has been a squad member since coming in as Covid-19 cover during the Rugby Championship and now gets a first cap on the right wing.

Beauden Barrett has been switched from fullback to outhalf in place of Richie Mo’unga, who kicked 11 points in last Saturday’s dominant 55-23 win over Wales in Cardiff, with brother Jordie Barrett moving from centre to fullback.

David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown start after both being used as replacements in the last two Tests.

Finlay Christie will win a third cap at scrumhalf playing against the country of his birth, where he lived until his family moved to New Zealand when he was seven years old.

In the forward pack, Samisoni Taukei’aho comes in at hooker, Nepo Laulala at tighthead prop and Akira Ioane at blindside flanker. The new faces in the replacements are loosehead prop George Bower, halfback TJ Perenara and utility back Stephen Perofeta.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie (Capt), Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett.

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (Capt), Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot

Replacements: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tuou Vaa’i, Shannon Frizell, TJ Perenara, Stephen Perofeta, Rieko Ione.