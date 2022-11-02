Ireland vs South Africa: kick-off time, TV channel, team news

What?

For the first time since 2017, Ireland face up to the Springboks. On that November day at the Aviva, Joe Schmidt’s side hammered their visitors 38-3. Now, South Africa are world champions after their 2019 success in Japan, but Ireland are the world’s number one-ranked side thanks largely to the summer’s historic series win over the All Blacks.

Given that moniker, ‘World number one vs world champions’, this truly is the clash of the entire Autumn Nations Series.

Where & When?

Saturday, November 5th. 5.30pm kick-off at the Aviva Stadium.

Can I watch?

Most certainly. Virgin Media is the free-to-air option (coverage starts at 4.30pm). For those who have it, Amazon Prime will also be broadcasting the game.

Can I go?

Unsurprisingly, given the marquee nature of the clash, tickets are like gold dust. It’s a complete sell-out at the Aviva.

Team News

Ireland name their team on Thursday but the Ireland A side which was announced on Wednesday afternoon gives plenty of clues as to who will line out for the senior side on Saturday.

Mikey Lowry, Jacob Stockdale, Jimmy O’Brien and Calvin Nash all being involved on Friday night against an All Blacks XV leaves it likely that Hugo Keenan – despite not having played for Leinster yet this season – Mack Hansen and Robert Baloucoune will be the back three against South Africa. With Craig Casey captaining Ireland A, Jamison-Gibson Park – another yet to have featured this season –- and Conor Murray will be the scrumhalf tandem, the latter set to win his 100th cap.

Ciarán Frawley and Jack Crowley playing for Ireland A indicates that Joey Carbery is fit enough for his usual slot on the bench as back-up for captain Johnny Sexton.

Up front, with Rónan Kelleher injured the front row of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong picks itself. At lock, both James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne have seen provincial game time curtailed through injury. If either of those don’t play then Kieran Treadwell and Ryan Baird are the options. Iain Henderson has been pictured training with Ireland despite not being named in the Autumn squad, but it has been confirmed that he is still not available for selection.

The backrow stocks look healthy, so the main call is whether to go with Peter O’Mahony or Jack Conan; if the former, Caelan Doris will likely be at number 8, the latter would see him shift to flanker.

South Africa named their 23 for the game on Tuesday. They’re at near full-strength, only missing Lukhanyo Am through injury as Jesse Kriel starts in the centre. Cheslin Kolbe gets the nod at fullback while Damian Willemse will steer the ship at 10; the Stormers man is seen as an excellent footballing talent though he probably lacks the kicking security of a Handre Pollard.

The one surprise, if you can call it that really given how South Africa love to load their bench with stellar talent, is that Faf de Klerk is only among the replacements; Jaden Hendrikse starts at scrumhalf.

Ireland (possible): Hugo Keenan; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Mack Hansen; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Stuart McCloskey.

South Africa: Cheslin Kolbe; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse; Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager; Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Deon Fourie, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux.