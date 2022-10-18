Munster await results of scans on four players as injuries mount

Although Munster’s bonus point win against the Bulls was a timely fillip in advance of their clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 7.35pm), the province are anxiously awaiting scans on a number of players who sustained injuries in that game at Thomond Park last Saturday night.

Stephen Archer (ankle), Edwin Edogbo (calf), Craig Casey (groin) and Tadhg Beirne (groin) will all undergo scans and their availability for the match against Leinster will be determined later in the week.

Winger Calvin Nash is also a doubt after he was removed at half-time against the Bulls with a thigh injury.

This could add to Munster’s list of outside backs who are currently side lined, and despite Graham Rowntree not ruling out hope of those problems being eased this week, the experienced international trio of Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee) and Simon Zebo (calf) have all again been ruled out.

Furthermore, prop Roman Salanoa suffered a head injury in the final play of the match and will undergo the return to play protocols, while the newly acquired centre Antoine Frisch is rehabbing a calf injury suffered on the Emerging Ireland tour.

This adds to a casualty list which also includes RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (knee), Alex Kendellen (head), Paddy Kelly (head) and Fineen Wycherley (shoulder).