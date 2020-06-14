Irish racing's return ventures outside Leinster to Roscommon

Irish racing ventures outside Leinster for the first time since its resumption with a meeting at Roscommon on Monday.

Jessica Harrington has half a dozen declarations for Monday’s other card at Fairyhouse but her number one jockey Shane Foley goes west. That’s for the Sea The Moon filly, Flor De La Luna, who has already been nominated by her trainer as one to note this season and holds an entry in next month’s Irish Oaks.

Gordon Elliott has six entries spread over both fixtures and gives Longclaw a run in another of Roscommon’s maidens. This one showed promise in three runs as a juvenile for Elliott before going to the US where he finished last on his sole start.

Longclaw is back with Elliott and can start delivering on that two year old promise.

Kilkenny-based Ray Cody has a pair of runners on Monday competing off exploitable looking official handicap marks of 54.

Razoul previously failed to fire on the flat but seemed to be transformed by jumping, including a win in the Lartigue Hurdle despite being 7lbs “wrong” at the weights. He’s back on the level in a mile and a half handicap at Fairyhouse and he could be a formidable proposition off such a low rating. His stable companion Nudge The Judge showed enough in three starts last year to suggest she can appreciate a step up in trip in a Roscommon handicap.