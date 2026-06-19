Precise overcomes poor start to finish a Coronation winner at Royal Ascot

Precise didn’t exactly live up to her name in Friday’s Coronation Stakes but her performance was still enough to win the Royal Ascot feature.

Those who backed Aidan O’Brien’s 8-13 favourite were ultimately able to breathe easy at the line as Precise won from the unlucky Touleen, although some puffing would have been understandable when the gates opened for the Group One contest.

The Irish 1,000 Guineas winner missed the jump and had to be vigorously ridden by Ryan Moore to get a midfield position. A pedestrian tempo hardly helped either, but once in the straight a filly that had been considered an Oaks candidate was sure to finish strongly.

It was others who were left puffing in frustration in behind, not least Saffie Osborne on Touleen.

The 12-1 shot was tracking Precise but became the meat in a sandwich in the straight between Precise’s stable companion, the English Guineas winner True Love, and the outsider Moon Target, who was trying to get out. Moon Target’s rider Luke Morris subsequently got a three-day ban for carless riding.

Touleen eventually got to within a length and a half of Precise, but it was a bruising lesson for Osborne, the one rider in the race never to have won at Group One level.

“On paper an amazing result to split the two Guineas winners, but frustrating in the manner that it happened,” conceded the English woman.

“I switched out to follow Ryan turning in and I felt like I was going to have a beautiful trip through, and True Love loomed up on my outside and just pushed me back in, and it was frustrating considering the margin she was gaining at the line was ever-diminishing,” added the 24-year-old jockey.

Moore was happy he was always going to win anyway and commented: “She’s covered ground on the turn but I knew she was going to stay well. She’s the best filly, there was no need to complicate it, and she’s done what she had to do.”

Green Carrera ridden by Mickael Barzalona on their way to winning the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

It felt like Ballydoyle business as usual, although reverberations from Tuesday’s ‘team tactics’ furore, when Christophe Soumillon got an eight-day ban for riding in a way to help the O’Brien first-string Gstaad in the St James’s Palace Stakes, appear set to continue. Soumillon has appealed the penalty.

Perhaps there was a lingering impression left from that when Touleen’s trainer Owen Burrows commented: “The other filly [True Love] has finished third, so she was obviously there trying, but that is just the way it has worked out. Racing sometimes isn’t fair. You have to suck it up and take it on the chin and we will move on.”

Later on Friday, Precise’s stable companion Causeway once again emerged on top in a close finish, this time beating Ancient Egypt in an exciting battle for the King Edward VII Stakes. It was Royal Ascot winner number 98 for Moore and a sixth of the week for O’Brien.

“He’s one of those horses you don’t know what’s in there. He just does enough,” the trainer said.

He leads his son Joseph by a single winner going into Saturday’s final day after Green Carrera came up the stands rail to some effect under Mickael Barzalona to land the Sandringham Handicap.

“We knew she was going to be a chunk better than that [her last run]. She got a dream run up the rail with a light weight on her back,” the Irishman said.

Friday’s other Group One, the Commonwealth Cup, went to the 11-8 favourite Venetian Sun, but she only had a head to spare over the 50-1 outsider Spicy Marg. It was an emotional success for jockey Clifford Lee who almost lost his life in a holiday quad-bike accident last year.

“I had five and a half months off as I broke my C1 but I feel I have come back stronger and better,” Lee said. “It was very hard as it took me a long time to actually get back fit. It helps riding good horses.”

The odds-on Sun Goddess was powerless to resist a late thrust from Libertango, who landed the Albany Stakes from her Irish rival by a length. It was another win for the Bow Echo team of Billy Loughnane and George Boughey.