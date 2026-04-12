Christmas Day unwraps Derby potential as Pierre Bonnard bombs out in Trial

Christmas Day ridden by Wayne Lordan (right) on their way to winning the PW McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes, ahead of Endorsement ridden by Ronan Whelan at Leopardstown on Sunday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The focus was on classic trials at Leopardstown’s first flat fixture of 2026 on Sunday, where Christmas Day unwrapped Derby potential by landing the PW McGrath Ballysax Stakes.

The apparent second-string of Aidan O’Brien’s four runners overhauled his pacesetting stable companion Endorsement to win a race with a proven pedigree for identifying “blue-riband” candidates.

Last year’s Derby hero Lambourn was runner-up to Delacroix in last year’s Ballysax before scoring at Epsom under Wayne Lordan.

The rider was on board Christmas Day here in a contest that had looked to revolve around the Ballydoyle first-string, the winter Derby favourite, Pierre Bonnard.

He bombed out, however, managing only seventh of the nine runners as an evens favourite. Instead, it was the easy to back 11/1 shot another son of Camelot, who emerged on top.

O’Brien expressed no surprise about Pierre Bonnard’s performance, predicting significant fitness improvement for the colt in the next Derby Trial at Leopardstown.

“We just felt if he was going to the Derby he needed two runs, win lose or draw,” the trainer said. “He’s had his first run now, we’ll see him the next day, and we’ll be able to assess him properly and then if he is to go to the Derby his preparation should have been fine.”

As for the winner, O’Brien commented: “He’s just one of those horses that is very uncomplicated. He’s kind of floating along under the radar the whole time.”

It was more straightforward earlier when O’Brien’s True Love put to bed any stamina concerns in emphatic style in the Group Three Priory Belle Stakes over seven furlongs.

True Love ridden by Ryan Moore (left) on their way to winning the Ballylinch Stud Priory Belle Stake at Leopardstown on Sunday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Drawn on the wide outside of 12 runners in the seven-furlong heat, last season’s Cheveley Park winner broke quickly and was prominent throughout.

As the field fanned out in the straight, Ryan Moore brought the filly widest of all to the stands rail and True Love wasn’t hard-pressed to beat Magny Cours by more than a length.

For a filly precocious enough as a juvenile to land the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot it was a notably stout performance on her comeback, encouraging hopes for her ability to get a mile.

“Ryan rode her positively, wanting to find out. Obviously if you dropped her in a bit more, she might relax a little bit and come home better,” said O’Brien who has the enviable task of dividing True Love and two other Group One-wining fillies, Precise and Diamond Necklace, in the various 1,000 Guineas options next month.

Considering it’s 38 years since Seamus Heffernan rode his first winner, the multiple classic-winning jockey is past any trial of his own big race credentials and proved he’s still a force to reckon with as Thesecretadversary landed the Red Rocks Stakes.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the 53-year-old veteran either as Fozzy Stack’s colt took a keen hold from the off behind the pace-forcing Dorset.

Thesecretadversary ridden by Seamus Heffernan (right) on their way to winning the Ballylinch Stud Red Rocks Stakes in Leopardstown. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

That Thesecretadversary had enough in the tank to shoot more than two lengths clear of the Phoenix winner Power Blue spoke volumes for his future. He was cut to 25/1 for next month’s 2000 Guineas at Newmarket by some firms.

“He was a little bit keen today. I always thought he might get a mile and a quarter, but looking at that I’d probably say a mile. Not saying that we won’t try a mile and a quarter at some stage. He’s in every Guineas – bar the Italian!“ Stack said.

“I also entered him in a million-dollar race at Keeneland the same day as the English Guineas, but that probably won’t happen now. I’ll talk to the owners,” he added.

The race was marred by one of the Ballydoyle quartet, Warsaw, unseating jockey Ronan Whelan at the top of the straight. The horse broke down injured and had to be euthanised.