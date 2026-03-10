Cheltenham Day One live - updates and odds as The New Lion vies for Champion Hurdle

Tuesday’s race schedule

1.20pm – Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

2pm – Arkle Challenge Trophy

2.40pm – Fred Winter Juvenile Hurdle

3.20pm – Ultima Handicap Chase

4pm – Champion Hurdle

4.40pm – Festival Plate

5.20pm – National Hunt Challenge Cup

Brian being our racing expert, he has of course provided his list of tips for the day.

1.20 - Old Park Star

2.00 - Lulamba

2.40 - Glen To Glen (Nap)

3.20 - Hyland

4.00 - The New Lion

4.40 - Booster Bob

5.20 - Iceberg Theory

Nap and Double – Glen To Glen & Iceberg Theory

Old Park Star ridden by Nico de Boinville (left). Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

We’ll kick things off with our first read of the day. Brian O’Connor is our man on the ground at Cheltenham and he has a big preview into which you can sink your teeth.

Willie Mullins is an intriguing man at the best of times, but particularly at this week’s festival. Looking at today’s first few races, Brian points to a lack of form in the Mullins runners. There is, as always though, a riposte to such thinking.

Mighty Park in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle and Kopek Des Bordes in the Singer Arkle Trophy carry huge reputations that aren’t underpinned by recent racecourse performances. But a record 113 festival victories is the only reply Mullins needs to make to any sceptic. So, his comparing Mighty Park to the wonderful old champion Faugheen will be persuasion enough for many to go all in. — Brian O'Connor

You can read the full preview here.

[ Willie Mullins factor crucial to Irish hopes in opening festival highlightsOpens in new window ]

Hello all and welcome to Cheltenham!

It’s that time of year again. Four days of a racing bonanza courtesy of The Jockey Club.

Today’s headline is of course the Champion Hurdle set for 4pm when Lossiemouth, Brighterdaysahead and The New Lion are set to go head-to-head.

There are, all told, seven races on day one. We get underway with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at 1.20pm.

We’ll be building up to the start of race day, bringing you all the action as it happens.