Jockey Keith Donoghue and trainer/owner Eddie Cawley celebrate after winning the Drinmore Novice Chase on day two of the Winter Festival at Fairyhouse. Photograph: Brain Lawless/PA Wire

The prolific Wodhooh delivered Gordon Elliott a record seventh success in Sunday’s Bar 1 Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse, although there was no disputing Eddie Cawley’s status as the Winter Festival’s unlikely star.

The locally based businessman, founder of the well-known Cawley Furniture firm in Dublin, produced Come Walk With Me at 18-1 to land the day’s other Grade One contest, the €90,000 Drinmore Novice Chase.

Bred, owned and trained by Cawley, Come Walk With Me and Keith Donoghue edged the odds-on Love Me Tender, owned by JP McManus and trained by Willie Mullins, to score by three parts of a length in a thrilling finish.

Further back in the field were expensively bought rivals representing top operations in the sport and all of it underlined the throwback element of such a top-flight result, harking back even to the pomp of the Tom Foley-trained Danoli in the 1990s.

Pre-race fears about watered going and fitness due to a first start since April proved groundless as Come Walk With Me travelled superbly throughout and was the last one off the bridle before coming through to take the prize.

Cawley has been a stalwart of the game since saddling his first winner in 2003, although usually operating at a level far removed from Grade One status. A particularly good day was Forever Gold’s victory in the Porterstown Chase at Fairyhouse on the same weekend a decade ago.

Even from his days as a foal, though, Cawley suspected Come Walk With Me could be “special”. Such faith was underlined with a vengeance and left the man of the moment to tag the result as the consequence of a “lifetime’s work”.

Unable to win over hurdles, it was a last start as a novice over fences for Come Walk With Me to enjoy a career-defining moment, although the step up to senior company doesn’t look like being a problem.

“Keith was the man who always said go over fences with him. Keith said forget about hurdles and he’s a brilliant jumper. I don’t think he touched a twig. That was the idea, to fill him up for something in the home straight,” Cawley revealed.

“Having no run or no grass gallop for him, we’re thrilled with him. I think there’s a bit left in the tank yet, let’s put it like that. We might have to travel. When you have a horse good enough, you don’t mind travelling.

“I haven’t even looked at the racing calendar beyond today, as everything was about today. He’s goes into open company now but I think there is a little bit of improvement left. Whether he can play with the big boys, I don’t know though.

“This is the greatest moment I’ve had in horse racing, or in anything to do with horses,” he added.

Dany Gilligan on Wodhooh wins the Hatton`s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Normal services resumed in the Hatton’s Grace, with only Jimmy Du Seuil taking on an Elliott quartet topped by Tehaupoo going for a record fourth win in the race.

Jack Kennedy stayed loyal to him, only to see stable companion Wodhooh come through to win under Danny Gilligan. It was the mare’s 11th win in 13 starts over flights.

“What a race to win. I’ve been lucky enough to win it with some greats, like Apple’s Jade and Teahupoo,” Elliott said. “Teahupoo ran his heart out, the ground just wasn’t soft enough for him.”

Wodhoodh was cut to 5-1 for the Stayers at Cheltenham although the Mares option is open too.

After a Saturday three-timer, Elliott emerged from Sunday’s action with another hat-trick and a pair of ante-post favourites for the Cheltenham Festival.

Teahupoo’s brother Rare Et Precieux made an impressive Irish debut by landing the Grade Three Juvenile Hurdle, proving much too strong for the favourite Interstellar. He was cut to 8-1 favourite for the Triumph Hurdle by some firms.

Skerry Hill was even more eye-catching, making all in the Grade Two Royal Bond to win at his leisure over the Mullins pair Mr Hollywood and Magnifico Conti. He is 5-1 for Supreme glory in March.

“I think I was blowing more than the horse,” joked Elliott, who forecast just one more run for the exciting youngster before Cheltenham. “The Supreme is a long way away yet and we’ll dream for another while.”

Willie Mullins was over 10,000km from Fairyhouse in Tokyo and could have been forgiven for not being broken hearted about it after drawing a Sunday blank.

Ethical Diamond’s 13th-place finish in Sunday morning’s Japan Cup behind Ombudsman will have hardly improved Mullins’s mood either. Last year’s Breeders’ Cup winner was four places behind the other Irish hope, Aidan O’Brien’s Minnie Hauk, in a race that proved a perfect finale to Ombudsman’s racing career.

The Godolphin star, trained by John and Thady Gosden, proved too strong for the 2025 Japan Cup hero Calandagan, with top Japanese star Danon Decile in third. Ombudsman retires to Kildangan Stud in Co Kildare at a fee of €45,000.

An official attendance of 12,530 was returned for the two days of Fairyhouse action.