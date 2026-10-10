Coolmore and Godolphin superpowers pursue racing’s next big star in Dewhurst clash

Racing’s remorseless pursuit of the next big star will be key to Saturday’s Newmarket action and the prospect of a superpower clash in the 151st Darley Dewhurst Stakes.

Having flexed their financial muscles over dizzily priced yearlings at the nearby Tattersalls sales ring during the week, Godolphin and Coolmore now fight it out on the track in what is traditionally Europe’s most coveted two-year-old prize.

Just a handful line up but Aidan O’Brien and Charlie Appleby saddle two runners apiece with Andrew Balding the sole interloper.

O’Brien is chasing a record ninth success in a race he first won 25 years ago through Rock Of Gibraltar. Now he sets his number one hope Darkness Falls quite the task against Appleby’s unbeaten Champagne Stakes winner Desert Castle.

Moving from the Champagne to the Dewhurst is a tried and trusted route. For Darkness Falls, the challenge is dropping back a full quarter mile from the nine-furlong test he passed with flying colours at last month’s Irish Champions Festival.

It reverses Ballydoyle’s usual modus operandi of climbing in distance and reflects perhaps the pressing need for a proper top-flight juvenile colt to step up and establish himself as a classic favourite for 2027.

O’Brien’s outstanding triple-Group One winning filly Sun Goddess has been the juvenile standout so far this campaign. But, in a business where Sheikh Mohammed splashed out 26,910,000 GNS (about €33 million) on just 25 yearlings this week, mostly in the hope of finding the next big stallion, a filly’s commercial heft is limited by simple biology.

Darkness Falls has been the sole two-year-old colt to contribute to O’Brien’s tally of 20 Group One victories this season and it ensures the sport’s two major operations are competing for big stakes.

Appleby has had the better of the Dewhurst argument in recent times and is chasing a fourth win in eight years.

Ryan Lee Moore on Sergei Diaghilev. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Desert Castle has plenty to prove too, having hung alarmingly left in the closing stages of his win at Doncaster. He beat O’Brien’s Sergei Diaghilev on that occasion, and there will be plenty of Godolphin interest in how that colt fares in the preceding Autumn Stakes.

O’Brien also runs Drumbeat in the 10-furlong Zetland Stakes although there’s a sense they are two colts in Ballydoyle’s second division. Even the Coventry winner Great Barrier Reef who accompanies Darkness Falls in the Dewhurst, might fall into that category.

Balding, who’s got a fighting chance of denying O’Brien a ninth British trainers’ championship this season, upset calculations with the ill-dated Gewan a year ago although it’s hard to see a repeat through Gentle Hurricane.

But just six days after Daryz established much of 2026’s pecking order with Arc glory – and his retirement to stud was confirmed on Friday – there quickly follows the potential for a glimpse of some of 2027’s classic scenario.

Where Daryz stands as a stallion remains to be decided. The Aga Khan Stud’s team has the option of bringing him to stand alongside his sire, Sea The Stars, at Gilltown Stud in Co. Kildare, or he could remain in France.

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The first colt since Alleged in 1977-78 to win the Arc back-to-back retires on a rating of 128 in the latest global racehorse rankings. It puts him third on the current table behind the outstanding Hong Kong sprinter Ka Ying Rising (135) and Ombudsman (131), who beat Daryz in Royal Ascot’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes during the summer.

The Aga Khan team also confirmed that their star gelding Calandagan will bid to retain his Champion Stakes crown at Ascot next weekend. Their French 2000 Guineas and Marois winner Rayif will also take his chance in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

With regular jockey Mickael Barzalona serving a suspension, Christophe Soumillon steps in to ride both horses.

There are six Irish challengers for this weekend’s big cross-channel handicap, the Cesarewitch, which has been significantly profitable for horses from this country in recent years.

The quartet of Willie and Emmet Mullins, Tony Martin and Charles Byrnes have all been successful and are back for more, joined by Joseph O’Brien, who has engaged Ryan Moore for the JP McManus-owned Dawn Rising.

Dylan Browne McMonagle on board Dawn Rising. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Moore’s 17-year-old son Toby will ride Manxman, who was beaten a nose by old rival Alphonse le Grande in 2024, got the race days afterwards due to a breach of the whip rules, only to lose it again weeks later on appeal.

Last year’s winner Beylerbeyi will bid to become the first horse in the Cesarewitch’s long history to win the race back-to-back. Champion jockey elect Billy Loughnane again takes the ride on the Ian Williams runner.

Only one horse, Aaim To Prosper, has ever won the Cesarewitch twice, in 2010 and 2012.

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Ryan Moore will be on duty for Sunday’s leg of weekend action at Naas with four Ballydoyle rides. They include Drop Dead Gorgeous and Moments Of Joy who are among a large group of fillies pursuing winning black type in a pair of Listed contests.

The big Irish handicap this weekend is a €100,000 two-mile contest where the Curragh Cesarewitch fifth Shoda could relish the soft ground conditions.

Sunday’s Naas fixture also has the €120,000 EBF Series Final for juveniles where course and distance winner Diamonds And Dames may go close.

In other news, the David Marnane trained Sonic Sabiha was able to line up in Friday evening’s Dundalk opener after a successful appeal that morning by connections against “Non-Trier” penalties imposed at the Listowel festival.

Sonic Sabiha, under apprentice jockey Rebecca Parsons, finished fifth in a Listowel maiden after which Parsons was banned for 14 days and the horse suspended from racing for 60 days. Marnane was fined €3,000.

Friday morning’s appeal was successful across the board on the basis that the Listowel stewards erred in their judgment.

Sonic Sabiba, who started a 3/1 shot, was beaten a neck by the 50/1 outsider Donner Dancer in the Dundalk race.