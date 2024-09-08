Mickael Barzalona pulls off inspired Moulin success on Godolphin outsider Tribalist

Aidan O’Brien’s Henry Longfellow could finish only third in Sunday’s Prix Du Moulin at Longchamp as Godolphin’s outsider Tribalist made most of the running to spring a Group One surprise.

The Andre Fabre-trained horse looked his ownership’s second-string behind their Guineas and Sussex Stakes winner Notable Speech but belied 25-1 odds under an inspired ride from Mickael Barzalona.

The French jockey took the initiative quickly after the start and by the false straight had extended his lead to the extent that the opposition were obviously in trouble.

It was left to the favourite Charyn to try and chase Tribalist down, but Barzalona still had over a length in hand at the line. Henry Longfellow was a further three lengths behind, while Notable Speech never landed a blow in fifth.

READ MORE

“It was a fantastic front-running performance, but it was down to Tribalist not the trainer,” Fabre said.” He is just good. Mickael couldn’t do anything else [but what he did], the others let him go.”

It was a record-extending eighth success for Fabre in the prestigious mile contest. He nominated the Prix La Foret on Arc day as Tribalist’s next target, followed by a potential tilt at the Breeders’ Cup.

Henry Longfellow’s defeat completed a frustrating weekend of international action for O’Brien who was also out of luck in Kentucky Downs in the US.

His filly Greenfinch didn’t make the frame in a Grade Three race on Saturday night, while the Gallinule Stakes winner Chief Little Rock failed to get a run in the Grade Two Kentucky Turf Cup

He was taken out by the stewards on veterinary advice as the horses approached the starting gate. The race was won by the Todd Pletcher-trained Grand Sonata.

Earlier on the lucrative Kentucky Downs programme, Irish trainer Patrick Foley landed a valuable allowance race with the Joel Rosario ridden Special Wan.

Monday sees action return at Ballybrit with an eight-race National Hunt card that sees the top-class chaser Fakir D’oudairies have a first start over flights in almost five and a half years.

Joseph O’Brien’s admirable performer, among the best over fences at two and a half miles in recent years, starts a new season in a conditions hurdle that also includes another stalwart.

It will be Lord Erskine’s 61st career start, one in which he pulled off an Irish Cesarewitch victory in 2017 and includes, too, a valuable hurdles success at the Dublin Racing Festival last winter.

Rachael Blackmore teams up again with Harry Rogers’s veteran who twice ran well at the Galway summer festival and can boast 11 wins from his previous 60 starts.

Neveradullmoment won over flights at the festival for a second year in a row last month and his Galway CV also includes a good run over fences. He looks on a decent mark to follows up successfully in a handicap chase.

Willie Mullins introduces Mummy Derry, a half-sister to the Gold Cup hope Spillanes Tower in the bumper.