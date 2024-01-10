Promising weather outlook for weekend racing action in Ireland

Mystical Power, ridden by Mark Walsh, winning the Galwaybayhotel.com & TheGalmont.com Novice Hurdle at the Galway Races last July. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

No weather problems are anticipated at either Fairyhouse or Punchestown ahead of weekend action featuring the Grade Two Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Hurdle on Sunday.

Willie Mullins has used the two-mile contest as a Cheltenham prep for some of his top stars over the years, including back-to-back successes with Vautour (2014) and Douvan (2015).

In his pursuit of a record-extending 10th victory in the race, he has a trio of entries among the seven horses left in the two-mile contest after Tuesday’s latest acceptance stage. They include the regally bred Mystical Power, a son of Galileo and the Champion Hurdle heroine Annie Power.

Mystical Power hasn’t been seen in action over flights since scoring impressively at the Galway festival last summer, although he also still holds the option of lining up in Friday’s rescheduled Grade One at Naas.

“It is to remain cold and dry this week with frost likely most nights, but we’re not envisaging any problems,” Punchestown’s chief executive Conor O’Neill said.

Clonmel track is currently raceable, although the situation is being continually monitored due to the cold weather outlook

The Co Kildare track also races on Monday, while Fairyhouse officials already have an eye on the longer term, and their fixture next Thursday, in terms of fears of a cold snap.

“We should have no problems this Saturday. We’re probably more concerned about next Thursday with the forecast for very cold weather,” the Fairyhouse boss, Peter Roe, said.

There are 13 entries remaining in Saturday’s featured €100,000 SBK Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse.

They include Grade One winner Saint Roi and a pair of other JP McManus-owned hopefuls in Fighting Fit and Roseys Hollow.

“Fighting Fit and Roseys Hollow will run, and I’m not so sure about Saint Roi. He’s well but I haven’t spoken to Willie [Mullins] yet, so we’ll see what he wants to do,” said McManus’s racing manager, Frank Berry.

“Fighting Fit has had a good season, and ran well over the course and distance the last day. He ran a cracker and is in good form. We just need some of the top ones to stay in, which would leave him on a nice weight.”

Jack Kennedy currently has the edge on Paul Townend in the race to become this year's champion jockey. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Naas is set to stage its Grade One programme, rescheduled from last weekend, on Friday, although action is due to resume in Ireland before that, at Clonmel on Thursday.

The Co Tipperary track is currently raceable, although the situation is being continually monitored due to the cold weather outlook.

Both Jack Kennedy and Paul Townend will have three rides at Clonmel as they continue to engage in what is emerging as an intriguing contest for this season’s jockey’s title.

Kennedy is rated an odds-on favourite to dethrone the reigning champion Townend and claim a first rider’s title this season.

Currently on 88 winners for the campaign, and with a substantial 20-winner lead over Townend, he is a 4-6 favourite with Paddy Power to claim the crown when the season ends at the Punchestown festival in early May.

The 24-year-old Kerryman has made the most of Gordon Elliott’s run of success in recent months, and a welcome injury-free run, to set a sparkling pace in the race to be crowned champion jockey.

It is a year since Kennedy’s hopes of claiming the title were dashed when he suffered a fifth leg break in his career in a spill at Naas.

Townend went on to claim a fifth championship in a row and, with the Mullins team hitting top gear, current 11-10 odds could rapidly start to look generous.

In other news, Constitution Hill is a 1-3 shot to successfully defend his Unibet Champion Hurdle crown at Cheltenham in March.

After a hugely impressive defeat of inferior opposition at Kempton over Christmas, the option of going straight to the festival with Constitution Hill hasn’t been ruled out by trainer Nicky Henderson.

A total of 22 entries remain in the Champion Hurdle after Tuesday’s initial entry stage and State Man, who chased home the English star last season, again tops the list of potential dangers.

Other star names from Ireland still in the mix include Bob Olinger, who bounced back to winning form at Prestbury Park in the Relkeel Hurdle earlier this month.