Willie Mullins hopes Vauban can finally fulfill his Melbourne Cup dream

Lexus Melbourne Cup favourite, Vauban during Derby Day Breakfast With The Best gallops at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia. Photograph: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

Willie Mullins saw Lexus Melbourne Cup history first-hand 30 years ago with the Irish horse Vintage Crop’s groundbreaking victory, but he now has a favourite’s chance at marking the anniversary in style with Vauban.

Ireland’s champion jumps trainer first tried two decades ago to emulate Dermot Weld’s pioneering achievement with Vintage Crop in the world-famous $8 million (€4.8 million) handicap and since then has finished second, third and fourth in the race.

In Vauban however, he believes he has his best chance yet.

The 2022 Triumph Hurdle winner is joined by his Ebor-winning stable companion Absurde in a 24-runner contest due off at 4am on Tuesday morning and live on Sky Sports Racing. A third Irish contender is Joseph O’Brien’s outsider Okita Soushi.

O’Brien has won the “race that stops a nation” twice before but for Mullins, it remains a coveted ambition first ignited in 1993 when on a busman’s holiday in Australia.

“I didn’t have any tickets and we were about two furlongs from the finish and we were about the only two people in the whole stand cheering,” he recalled. “We had every shilling we had on us on him and it paid for the [whole] trip!”

Paul Townend on Absurde during the race. Photograph: Inpho/James Crombie

Since then, Mullins has transformed National Hunt racing with his achievements, yet still describes the Melbourne Cup as his biggest target.

In 2015, Max Dynamite came frustrating close when fishing runner-up to the Michelle Payne, ridden Prince Of Penzance in what was hardly Frankie Dettori’s finest hour. Max Dynamite also finished third to Rekindling in 2017.

Like Max Dynamite, Vauban carries the colours of US owner Rich Ricci and Ryan Moore will do the steering around Flemington’s two miles. Moore won the Cup on the German horse Protectionist in 2014. He has travelled to Melbourne after riding two Breeders’ Cup winners for Aidan O’Brien at the weekend.

Moore was on board Vauban when he beat Absurde by over seven lengths at Royal Ascot in June. The horse subsequently landed a Group race at Naas in August and months of long-term planning will get put to the test in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Absurde boosted his own credentials by landing the Ebor at York in August and will be ridden by top Australian rider Zac Purton.

Although last year’s winner, Gold Trip and the 2019 hero Vow And Declare, again line up, much of the build-up has focused on Vauban who is prohibitive 5-2 favourite in ante-post betting.

“I love to have favourites as usually you have the best chance if you have the favourite,” Mullins told media in Melbourne. “At one time I used the hate having favourites as it brings pressure, but now I would rather have the favourite than an outsider.”

He added: “I think he’s as good as Max Dynamite, maybe better, but we’ll find that out on Tuesday. He’s my strongest chance ever.”

Okita Soushi ridden by Thomas Hamilton during trackwork at Werribee Racecourse in Werribee, Australia. Photograph: Reg Ryan/Racing Photos/Getty Images

The Mullins pair have got good draws in stalls five and eight respectively although Okita Soushi fared less well with a wide draw in 20.

The big race is a handicap and Mullins has conceded he feels Vauban may “still have a few pounds left in the tank” compared to official ratings.

“We’ve got a nice draw, the quarantine has gone right, the draw’s gone right. We just need to break now and get into a position, but I’ll leave that to the jockeys. They know the track and opposition better than I do,” he also said.

Some familiar names to Irish racegoers will also be in the line-up.

Aidan O’Brien’s 2020 Epsom Derby winner Serpentine is an outsider and will break from stall one.

The son of Galileo has the dubious distinction of being the first Derby winner in over a century to have been gelded. Since leaving O’Brien he has failed to win in 10 starts in Australia.

Magical Lagoon landed last year’s Irish Oaks at the Curragh for Jessica Harrington but has yet to win in five starts since continuing her career in Australia.

Other Irish interest is provided by Cork jockey Johnny Allen. The former jumps rider has enjoyed huge success down under since turning his hand to the flat. He teams up with Right You Are.