World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump cruises into quarter-finals

Judd Trump cruised into the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship for the fourth straight year with a 13-8 victory over David Gilbert. Resuming with a virtually unassailable 11-5 overnight lead, Trump could afford to let slip the opening two frames of the day before a break of 107 in the final frame steered him in the direction of a comfortable win.

Trump will next face Shaun Murphy, the 2005 champion who converted a 10-6 advantage into a 13-7 win over Masters champion Yan Bingtao, continuing a timely return to form after an underwhelming season in which he managed to reach a solitary ranking tournament semi-final.

Stuart Bingham compiled two centuries as he reeled off the three frames required to seal a 13-6 win over Jamie Jones and book his place back in the last eight for the first time since he won the tournament in 2015.

Mark Selby completed the quarter-final line-up by turning his 9-6 overnight lead into a 13-7 win over Mark Allen. The three-time champion summoned a break of 132 in the penultimate frame and said: “I feel good in my game, and I think that’s showing. I feel like every part of my game is really strong at the moment.”