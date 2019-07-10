Tour de France: Peter Sagan powers to first stage win

Peter Sagan won stage five of the Tour de France in Colmar as Julian Alaphilippe retained the yellow jersey.

The 175.5km stage from Saint-Dié-des-Vosges came down to a sprint finish as the quickmen kept pace with the peloton over the late climb of Cinq Châteaux.

And it was Sagan, in the points leader’s green jersey, who collected his first win of this year’s Tour as he powered clear of Wout Van Aert and Matteo Trentin.

There was little movement for the two Irish riders in general classification as Dan Martin rose one place to 35th, still one minute and 28 seconds behind leader Julian Alaphilippe while Nicolas Roche slipped to 20th, one minute behind the leader.

It was a 13th career Tour stage victory for Bora-Hansgrohe’s Sagan, who is aiming to win the green jersey for what would be a record seventh time this year.

Mitchelton-Scott’s Trentin launched his sprint first but Sagan had the power to come around. Alaphilippe, who has worn yellow since his solo win on stage three to Épernay, crossed the line in 10th place, to remain in the overall lead.

Second place on the day and six bonus seconds for Jumbo-Visma’s Van Aert sees Alaphilippe’s cushion in yellow cut to 14 seconds, although Thursday’s stage to La Planche des Belles Filles is likely to see a complete rewrite of the general classification.

