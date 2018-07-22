Thomas Barr lowers season best again at London Diamond League

Waterford athlete finishes third in the 400m hurdles in a time of 48.99
Thomas Barr lowered his season best in the 400m when finishing third at the London Diamond League meeting on Saturday. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Thomas Barr lowered his season best in the 400m when finishing third at the London Diamond League meeting on Saturday. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

 

With perfectly neat timing it seems Thomas Barr is fast running himself into his best form ahead of the European Athletics Championships in Berlin, now just over two weeks away.

For the second race in succession, Barr ran a season best over the 400 metres hurdles, nailing third sport at the London Diamond League in 48.99 seconds on Saturday, his first sub-49 this season in finishing behind Europe’s leading duo of Karsten Warholm and Yasmani Copello.

Back on the same London Stadium track where he won the World title last August, Warholm lowered his own Norwegian record to 47.65, now the second fastest man in the world, while the Cuban-born Copello, now representing Turkey, clocked 48.44 in second.

Barr was finishing as fast as anyone, his 48.99 improving on the 49.10 he ran to win in Lucerne the week, having run 49.40 in Samorin, Slovakia, last month. Though still a little short of the 47.97 that Barr ran to finish fourth in the Rio Olympics, he’s clearly improving with every race. Another of the contenders for Berlin, Rasmus Mago from Estonia, was back in fifth in 49.11.

The Waterford athlete will have one more hurdles race before Berlin, at the National Championships in Santry this coming weekend. Then it’s on to the European championships, hoping at least to make some amends for what happened in the World Championships last August, when he contracted gastroenteritis between his heat and semi-final, with naturally under-par results.

Also tuning up for Berlin in London were the Irish women’s 4x100m relay, where the quartet of Joan Healy, Gina Apke-Moses, Ciara Neville and Phil Healy looked a little off the best when finishing seventh in 44.23, with the British women running a season best of 42.36 for victory ahead of the Chinese and Dutch.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.