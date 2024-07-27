Man (40s) dies in single vehicle incident near Kinsale, Co Cork

The road at Ballynamona is closed with local diversions in place. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his forties has died in a single vehicle incident which occurred shortly after 1.30am on Saturday morning at Ballynamona in Kinsale, Co Cork.

The man, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed from the scene to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a postmortem examination will take place.

The driver of the car, a man in his thirties, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences under the Road Traffic Act. He is being detained at a Garda station in Cork under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The road at Ballynamona is closed with local diversions in place pending a technical examination by forensic collision investigators later today.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the Ballynamona area between 1.15am and 1.45am on Saturday morning are asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact Bandon Garda station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.