Los Angeles Clippers follow Lakers into NBA play-off semis

Clippers will face Denver Nuggets or Utah Jazz, Celtics go a game up against Raptors

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (C) in action against the Dallas Mavericks. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (C) in action against the Dallas Mavericks. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA

 

The Los Angeles Clippers followed city rivals the Lakers into the conference semi-finals with a 111-97 win on Sunday.

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and had 14 rebounds as the Clippers saw off Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks 4-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Doncic finished the game with 38 points after large hauls in the series, but it is the second seed Clippers who progress into the last four in the Western Conference.

The Clippers will go on to face either the Denver Nuggets or Utah Jazz, after the Nuggets forced a seventh game in their series.

Denver needed to win to keep their play-off hopes alive and Jamal Murray scored 50 points in a 119-107 victory.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference semi-finals are underway, with the Boston Celtics overcoming defending champions the Toronto Raptors 112-94.

Boston raced to a 39-23 lead in the first quarter, while Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart both finished the game with 21 points.

The Celtics remain undefeated in the post-season after sweeping past the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.