Ireland v New Zealand live updates: Autumn Nations Series

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s match against New Zealand, the first of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series games. Ireland last met the All Blacks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final, suffering a 28-24 defeat, so there is a chance for revenge here, even if it’s not the level of the World Cup. Test matches against the All Blacks have been rip-roaring affairs in recent years as the rivalry has intensified, and new captain Caelan Doris leads out Ireland for the toughest of four Test games against southern hemisphere opposition. Kick-off from the Aviva Stadium is at 8.10pm. Here are the teams and the officials for tonight’s game:

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), James Lowe (Leinster); Jack Crowley (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster); Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: Rob Herring (Ulster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Conor Murray (Munster), Ciarán Frawley (Leinster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster).

NEW ZEALAND: Will Jordan (Crusaders); Mark Tele’a (Blues), Rieko Ioane (Blues), Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes), Caleb Clarke (Blues); Damian McKenzie (Chiefs), Cortez Ratima (Chiefs); Tamaiti Williams (Crusaders), Asafo Aumua (Hurricanes), Tyrel Lomax (Hurricanes), Scott Barrett (Crusaders, capt), Tupou Vaa’i (Chiefs), Wallace Sititi (Chiefs), Sam Cane (Chiefs), Ardie Savea (Moana Pasifika).

Replacements: George Bell (Crusaders), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (Blues), Pasilio Tosi (Hurricanes), Patrick Tuipulotu (Blues), Samipeni Finau (Chiefs), Cam Roigard (Hurricanes), Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs), Stephen Perofeta (Blues).

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia).

Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (England), Andrea Piardi (Italy).

TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia).