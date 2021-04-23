Galway teenager Emma Slevin finishes 19th at European All-Around final

Adam Steele also had a good competition finishing in 21st position

Ireland’s Emma Slevin finished 19th in the women’s All-Around final at the European Championships. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

Ireland’s Emma Slevin finished 19th in the women’s All-Around final at the European Championships. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

 

On the first day of finals at the European gymnastics championships in Basel, Switzerland, 17-year-old Emma Slevin finished 19th in the Women’s All-Around Final nailing a clean competition and improving on her ranking from qualifications.

Aside from a stumble on vault, 23-year-old Adam Steele had a good competition finishing in 21st position.

Slevin scored 12.300 on Floor; 13.233 on Vault; 12.400 on Uneven Bars & 11.900 on the Balance Beam giving her an All-Around total of 49.833.

Steele scored 12.266 on Rings; 12.766 on Vault; 12.333 on Parallel Bars; 13.066 on Horizontal Bars; 13.733 on Floor and 12.566 on Pommel Horse giving him an All-Around total of 76.730.

Speaking to RTE after her performance today Slevin said: “I’m absolutely delighted with that performance as well as qualification. Qualifying in 22nd position and finishing in 19th position after today is something I’m really, really proud of. Overall, I am just delighted with that performance.

“Being with the best gymnasts in the world, overall it is just an amazing experience. Seeing how the top athletes work - it is very inspiring to say I competed alongside them. I know what I need to work on when I go back to my gym, obviously there are improvements still that I can make, and it is just very, very motivating to know that I am in with the best in Europe. It was enjoyable out there - I thought nerves would take over but it was honestly very, very enjoyable for me!”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.