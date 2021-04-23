Galway teenager Emma Slevin finishes 19th at European All-Around final

On the first day of finals at the European gymnastics championships in Basel, Switzerland, 17-year-old Emma Slevin finished 19th in the Women’s All-Around Final nailing a clean competition and improving on her ranking from qualifications.

Aside from a stumble on vault, 23-year-old Adam Steele had a good competition finishing in 21st position.

Slevin scored 12.300 on Floor; 13.233 on Vault; 12.400 on Uneven Bars & 11.900 on the Balance Beam giving her an All-Around total of 49.833.

Steele scored 12.266 on Rings; 12.766 on Vault; 12.333 on Parallel Bars; 13.066 on Horizontal Bars; 13.733 on Floor and 12.566 on Pommel Horse giving him an All-Around total of 76.730.

Speaking to RTE after her performance today Slevin said: “I’m absolutely delighted with that performance as well as qualification. Qualifying in 22nd position and finishing in 19th position after today is something I’m really, really proud of. Overall, I am just delighted with that performance.

“Being with the best gymnasts in the world, overall it is just an amazing experience. Seeing how the top athletes work - it is very inspiring to say I competed alongside them. I know what I need to work on when I go back to my gym, obviously there are improvements still that I can make, and it is just very, very motivating to know that I am in with the best in Europe. It was enjoyable out there - I thought nerves would take over but it was honestly very, very enjoyable for me!”