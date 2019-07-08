Five Irish teams head for 2019 FEI European Youth Championships

Teams heading for The Netherlands for show jumping and eventing competitions

Margie McLoone

Ireland have sent five teams to the 2019 FEI European Youth Championships. Photograph: Inpho

Ireland have sent five teams to the 2019 FEI European Youth Championships. Photograph: Inpho

 

Five Irish teams, sponsored by GAIN Equine Nutrition, have travelled to two venues in The Netherlands for the 2019 FEI European Youth Championships in show jumping and eventing.

The show jumping championships are being staged in Zuidwolde where James Kernan will manage the Under-14 (Children on Horses), Under-18 (Junior) and Under-21 (Young Rider) teams.

The Under-14 competition gets the championships underway on Tuesday with the team medals set to be decided on Thursday followed by individual medals on Saturday. The Irish Under-18 and Under-21 teams face their first round of jumping on Wednesday and will be hoping to be in contention for medals in Friday’s team final while individual medals will be awarded on Sunday.

The eventing championships are taking place in Maarsbergen where Dag Albert will manage the Under-18 team while Sue Shortt takes charge of the Under-21 squad. Both competitions get under way on Thursday with the first of two days of dressage. The cross-country phase takes place on Saturday before the team and individual medals are awarded following the final show jumping phase on Sunday.

GAIN EQUINE NUTRITION SHOW JUMPING TEAMS

Children on Horses - Kilkenny’s Eoin Brennan (Butuela), Clare’s Lily O’Dea (Seaspray), Kilkenny’s Martha Hughes-Bravo (HHS California), Fermanagh’s Matthew Conlon (Bally Kingdom Clover) and Down’s Maeve Clarke (Ukato Cruise).

Juniors - Mayo’s Ciaran Nallon (Cloe GP Z), Wexford’s Harry Allen (Dancing Queen Z), Kilkenny’s Jack Ryan (Essenar High Hopes or Moneybroom Dancer), Athlone’s Kate Derwin (AHG Whiterock High Dam) and Kilkenny’s Seamus Hughes Kennedy (Consun).

Young Riders - Sligo’s Cian Harrison (Tabby), Carlow’s Jason Foley (Uncas S), Kildare’s Mikey Pender (Casanova Van Overis Z or HHS Burnchurch), Waterford’s Nicholas Connors (Abordable Du Talus) and Kilkenny’s Susan Fitzpatrick (Fellow Castlefield).

GAIN EQUINE NUTRITION EVENTING TEAMS

Juniors - Westmeath’s Sam Carey (Blessington Kamikaze), Westmeath’s Chloe Fagan (Versace Biscuit), Dublin’s Lilly Keogh (Master Tredstep), Laois’s Jennifer Kuehnle (Polly Blue Eyes), Down’s Katy O’Hare (Miracle) and Cork’s Molly O’Neill (Clearistown Flavia).

Young Riders - Down’s Ella Boyle (Catriona), Tipperary’s Luke Coen (Stroke of Genius), Down’s Anna Kelly (Something Special VI), Kilkenny’s Christine O’Donnell (Blessington Prince Royal), Down’s Robyn McCluskey (Rum Jumbie) and Kildare’s Megan Telford-Kelly (Mr Chocolate).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.