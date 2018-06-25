Angling Notes: Protecting Ireland’s fishing resources and spot the rare shad

A total of 647 items of illegal fishing equipment and 301 fishing nets measuring 13.8km were seized last year by fisheries staff. Statistics also reveal 187,426 hours were spent protecting Ireland’s fishing resource.

The area patrolled encompassed 74,000km of rivers and streams, 128,000 hectares of lakes and 5,500km of coastline in attempts to apprehend those responsible for illegal fishing and environmental offences.

The Minister of State with responsibility for inland fisheries, Sean Kyne, said: “The quality of our natural environment and aquatic habitat is inextricably linked to the appeal of Ireland as an angling destination, so the fisheries protection, public information campaigns and strategic development of the sector conducted by IFI are all crucial in that regard.”

Rare Welsh fish

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is asking people for their help to record sightings of a rare fish found in Welsh rivers. In June, thousands of shad spawn in three rivers in south Wales, the Wye, Usk and Tywi. But NRW is interested in possible sightings elsewhere too, especially in north Wales.

There are two species, the allis shad (Alosa alosa) and twaite shad (Alosa fallax) which spend most of their lives at sea. However, at this time of year, they move to rivers to spawn. After spawning many die, but each female produces thousands of eggs to start the next generation.

River or sea anglers sometimes catch them by accident, or come across carcasses. If you do catch a shad, take a photograph and carefully return it to the river, minimising handling as they are more delicate than many other fish.

NRW’s Tristan Hatton-Ellis, said: “Like the swallow, shads are a sign of summer and we are interested in shad records particularly in north Wales where we think there may be small populations. Look out for them at dusk in the middle to lower reaches of rivers, where you can see them circling one another.”

Send photographs to Tristan.hatton-ellis@naturalresourceswales.gov.uk for identification.

Corrib fishing

Larry McCarthy of Corrib View Lodge reported good fishing with Gareth Jones landing 36 trout for four days on caenis while UK angler Malcom Patrick had 21 over three days on wet and dry mayflies.

Corrib regular Vaughn Ruckley from Scotland caught 13 for three days including eight on caenis up to 3.5lb.

In the Oughterard area, Gerry Molloy entertained regular Swiss anglers who enjoyed excellent fishing trolling Rapalas with their best fish tipping the scales at 17lb and landing many more noble Corrib trout.

Staying in the Oughterard area, Basil Shields of Ardnasillagh Lodge noticed a slowdown in activity. However, Cork angler John Quilligan managed seven for one day on wet fly.

Fly casting lessons

Glenda Powell will be demonstrating and teaching salmon and sea trout fly casting at the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust Scottish Game Fair, June 29th/30th, July 1st, at Scone Palace, Perthshire. “If you intend going to the fair, please call in and say hello,” she said.

Fishing therapy

The Killinarden Angling Initiative (KAI) were out and about fishing recently with a trip to Greystones, Co Wicklow with a group of eight men with mental health issues.

On arrival at the beach, the group met up with their therapists along with KAI founder Patrick Ryan, volunteer Darren Warner and Stephen O’Flanagan. In tropical conditions, the lads fished for about four hours but unfortunately the fish “weren’t playing ball”. “All we caught was a crab!” Stephen said.

More importantly, the lads enjoyed the day and are looking forward to the next coarse fishing trip. No dates fixed as yet.

Charters and flys

Rathmullan Charters in Co Donegal has dates available in July and August for full-day and half-day fishing trips for groups up to 10 people. If needed, rods and reels are available free of charge. Pick-up from Inch Pier can be arranged when tides are suitable. Price for a full-day is €400 and €250 for half-day.

Two- and three-hour sightseeing trips on Lough Swilly are also available at €25 per person (minimum of eight). Call 087-248 0132 to check available dates.

The Green Peter Sedgehog Hopper is a great pattern to attract a trout’s attention when pulled through the surface water, according to fly-tyer Jimmy Tyrrell. Contact irishflycraft@gmail.com or 086-845 1257.

