Ireland beaten in Nations League final shoot-out

For the second year running, Ireland have been beaten in the final of the Nations League, their shoot-out defeat by New Zealand in Santiago, after a 1-1 draw, ending their hopes of promotion to hockey’s Pro League.

Eight months ago it was Spain who put paid to those Pro League ambitions, but having beaten New Zealand in the pool phase of this year’s tournament, Gareth Grundie’s side would have fancied their chances of prevailing this time around.

It wasn’t to be despite Ireland piling on the pressure after Emelia Surridge had given New Zealand a sixth minute lead, her shot flying past an unsighted Ayeisha McFerran.

The wait for the equaliser was lengthy enough, though, not coming until four minutes from time when Katie Mullan made space for herself in the circle before drilling the ball home.

READ MORE

The game went straight to a shoot-out, with no extra time, and there was heartache for the Carey twins, Niamh and Michelle, who both sent their efforts wide.

Mikayla Power and captain Sarah Hawkshaw cooly converted, and McFerran kept Ireland alive with a smart save, but Hannah Cotter sealed New Zealand’s 4-2 shoot-out win, Ireland’s video referral, for obstruction, turned down.

Ireland: McFerran, McAuley, M Carey, Upton, Hawkshaw (capt), Mullan, Torrans, Neill, Carroll, Curran, Hamill. Subs: Murphy, N Carey, McLoughlin, Perdue, Beggs, Power, Kealy.