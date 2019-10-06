Leona Maguire one round away from LPGA Tour card

Leona Maguire looks to be steadily moving towards securing her LPGA Tour card for next season after a third round 72 at the Symetra Tour Championship.

The top-10 on the secondary tour’s order of merit after Sunday’s final round will be rewarded with a card for the main tour next year and Maguire was ranked fifth heading in to this week.

After one birdie and one bogey on Saturday left her tied for 38th at five under par and seven shots off the lead held by Sierra Sims and Laura Wearn, Maguire should maintain her place in that top-10 barring a disaster in Sunday’s final round.

Meanwhile, on the LPGA Tour, Stephanie Meadow’s hopes of retaining her LPGA Tour card took a bit of a blow on Saturday as she slipped to a third round 73 at the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas.

The Northern Irishwoman is currently 112th on the LPGA Tour order of merit and needs to move inside the top 100 after Sunday’s final round if she is to avoid a return to Q-School.

The 27-year-old reckons she needs “at least” a top-10 finish to do that and she currently sits tied-10th after failing to find a birdie in her third round. Bogeys at the fourth and ninth and 16 pars left her at six under par and eight shots off the lead held by Jaye Marie Green.

