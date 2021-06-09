Koepka insists feud with DeChambeau will not hinder US team in Ryder Cup

The golfer even claims the public spat between the two big names is ‘good for the game’

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Ewan Murray

Brooks Koepka during the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island golf resort, South Carolina, on May 23th, 2021. Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka has insisted his feud with Bryson DeChambeau will not hinder the US team’s Ryder Cup chances. Koepka even claimed the public spat between two of golf’s star names is “good for the game” owing to the interest it has generated.

A leaked video of Koepka being disparaging towards DeChambeau emerged after the recent US PGA Championship. The pair subsequently traded blows on social media, with Koepka promoting a free beer opportunity for anybody who was ejected from the Memorial Tournament last weekend for shouting his name at DeChambeau. In response, DeChambeau implied Koepka should be disciplined by the PGA Tour.

Barring injury, Koepka and DeChambeau will be part of Steve Stricker’s Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits in September. Koepka has denied his DeChambeau feud could harm the home team’s chemistry. “I don’t see why it would,” the four-time Major winner said. “There’s only eight guys that are playing, four guys are sitting. I play with one other guy.

“Let’s say I don’t play with Bryson or Bryson doesn’t play with me, he takes care of his match, and I would take care of my match. I don’t know how that has any effect. What you do off the golf course doesn’t have any effect on the golf course.”

Koepka added that he “doesn’t live with regrets” when asked whether he would rather the interview that has triggered this scenario had not been released. DeChambeau had been speaking to his caddie as he walked behind the podium Koepka was speaking on. “It was just very, very loud,” said Koepka.

“I think it’s good for the game,” he added. “I really do. The fact that golf’s on pretty much every news outlet for about two weeks pretty consistently, I think that’s a good thing. It’s growing the game.

“I get the traditionalists who don’t agree with it. I understand that, but I think to grow the game you’ve got to reach out to the younger generation. I don’t want to say that’s what this is, but it’s reaching out to a whole bunch of people. It’s getting golf in front of people. I think it’s good for the game.”

– Guardian

