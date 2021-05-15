After 478 attempts, Richard Bland completes fairytale win at British Masters

An emotional Richard Bland defeated Guido Migliozzi in a playoff to win his first European Tour title at the 478th attempt after a dramatic finish to the Betfred British Masters.

Bland parred the first extra hole at The Belfry after Migliozzi three-putted from long range to become the oldest first-time winner in European Tour history.

The 48-year-old carded a superb final round of 66 to set the clubhouse target on 13 under par, but looked in danger of cruelly being denied victory by the fast-finishing Migliozzi.

Birdies on the 15th and 16th gave Migliozzi a share of the lead and he then found the green in two on the par-five 17th, but missed from five feet for birdie after lipping out from long range for an eagle.

Migliozzi’s tee shot on the 18th plugged in the wet grass on the edge of a bunker but, after receiving a free drop, the 24-year-old hit his approach into a greenside bunker and got up and down to force extra holes.

Bland plays his second shot on the 18th during the playoff. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

England’s Eddie Pepperell had taken a one-shot lead into the final round but the 2018 champion could only manage a closing 73 to fall back into a tie for 11th with tournament host Danny Willett.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, the top-ranked player in the field, held a share of the lead after birdies on the second and third, but the world number 45 eventually signed for a 71 to finish joint eighth with compatriot Calum Hill and Edoardo Molinari.

Ireland’s Paul Dunne closed with a one over par round of 73 to finish at one under par in a tie for 52nd while Jonathan Caldwell recovered from a third round 80 to fire a 65 on the final day and finish in a tie for 65th.

British Masters final scores (Gbr & Irl unless stated, Par 72)

275 Richard Bland 68 69 72 66 (Bland won play-off at the first extra hole), Guido Migliozzi (Ita) 68 72 67 68

276 Mikko Korhonen (Fin) 70 71 68 67, Adrian Meronk (Pol) 70 72 65 69, David Coupland 71 69 68 68

277 Dean Burmester (Rsa) 69 73 65 70, Andy Sullivan 69 71 68 69

278 Robert MacIntyre 71 66 70 71, Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 71 72 64 71, Calum Hill 67 70 70 71

279 Danny Willett 69 72 68 70, Chris Wood 69 72 68 70, Eddie Pepperell 70 68 68 73, Renato Paratore (Ita) 73 70 70 66, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 66 75 67 71, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 73 69 71 66

280 Jordan Smith 71 69 69 71, Andrew Johnston 71 71 68 70

281 Justin Harding (Rsa) 69 69 70 73, Soeren Kjeldsen (Den) 71 72 69 69

282 Sami Valimaki (Fin) 71 73 70 68, Ashun Wu (Chn) 73 71 66 72, Sam Horsfield 72 70 69 71, Min-Woo Lee (Aus) 75 67 69 71, Julian Suri (USA) 68 74 72 68, Matthieu Pavon (Fra) 68 71 73 70, James Morrison 68 73 72 69, Raphael Jacquelin (Fra) 75 67 69 71, Dale Whitnell 70 74 68 70

283 Alexander Bjoerk (Swe) 73 72 67 71, Julien Guerrier (Fra) 72 66 72 73, Laurie Canter 70 71 71 71, Louis de Jager (Rsa) 68 72 70 73

284 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 68 72 72 72, Alexander Levy (Fra) 71 71 72 70, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) 73 71 71 69, Michael Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 71 74 75 64, Matthew Southgate 72 73 67 72, Clement Sordet (Fra) 68 74 68 74

285 Adrian Otaegui (Spa) 73 71 70 71, Alejandro Canizares (Spa) 71 74 69 71, Aaron Cockerill (Can) 70 73 68 74

286 Sebastian Soederberg (Swe) 73 72 69 72, Adria Arnaus (Spa) 69 72 71 74, Thomas Detry (Bel) 73 72 71 70, Richie Ramsay 70 71 72 73, Ross Fisher 69 74 71 72, Ashley Chesters 73 69 74 70, Ricardo Santos (Por) 73 70 70 73, Cormac Sharvin 73 71 73 69, Sebastian Garcia (Spa) 71 73 69 73

287 Chris Paisley 70 74 73 70, Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin) 72 70 69 76, Paul Dunne (Irl) 72 69 73 73, Jack Senior 72 73 75 67, Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (Fra) 71 73 75 68

288 Thorbjoern Olesen (Den) 71 73 72 72, Joachim B. Hansen (Den) 71 71 77 69, Jamie Donaldson 74 71 74 69, Darius van Driel (Ned) 74 70 70 74, Richard Mansell 69 71 73 75

289 Robin Sciot-Siegrist (Fra) 72 73 71 73, Garrick Porteous 70 74 72 73, Josh Geary (Nzl) 70 72 70 77

290 Gavin Green (Mal) 75 70 72 73, Jonathan Caldwell (NIrl) 76 69 80 65

291 Thomas Bjorn (Den) 72 71 75 73, Joel Stalter (Fra) 69 72 78 72, Lee Slattery 72 68 76 75

292 Johannes Veerman (USA) 71 74 72 75

293 Steven Tiley 74 71 74 74

295 Oliver Wilson 73 72 72 78

302 Ignacio Elvira (Spa) 73 72 77 80