Rory McIlroy returns to happy hunting ground at Quail Hollow

Rory McIlroy celebrates as he holes a birdie putt on the 18th green to secure victory at the 2010 Quail Hollow Championship in North Carolina, his first PGA Tour win. Photograph: Scott Halleran/Getty Images

The selective playlist adopted by Tiger Woods in his prime would seem to have also become part of Rory McIlroy’s modus operandi, as the Northern Irishman – 37 years old after celebrating his birthday on Monday – returns to playing duty at this week’s Truist Championship on a happy hunting ground at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

McIlroy hasn’t played since going back-to-back at the Masters, a three-week break during which he has swapped tournament play for other requirements, among them a visit to the White House which hosted a state dinner for Britain’s King Charles III.

Woods’ less-is-more theory would seem to also work for McIlroy.

Ahead of his successful Masters defence – becoming just the fourth player to achieve the feat, joining Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus in retaining the green jacket – McIlroy had also skipped tournament play for three weeks ahead of The Players. The limited itinerary was partly due to a back injury sustained on the range ahead of the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational which forced him to withdraw.

But McIlroy was happy to go weeks without a scorecard in hand ahead of the Masters, instead including pre-tournament visits to Augusta National as part of his successful strategy.

On this occasion, McIlroy is teeing up the week before the season’s second Major next week, the US PGA Championship at Aroninmink Golf Club, the same course where McIlroy shot a 62 during the 2018 BMW Championship to finished fifth.

Still, McIlroy’s reduced number of tournaments this year mirrors his approach during last season’s career Grand Slam year, when he also had played seven times up to this juncture. In 2024, McIlroy had played 10 times at this point in the season. The cutback in playing commitments has clearly worked in keeping him freshness and focused, it would seem.

Shane Lowry during the final round of the Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral Miami on Sunday. Photograph: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

With Shane Lowry skipping the Truist, having closed out with a fine bogey-free 65 in the Cadillac to jump 29 places on the final day up to tied-23rd, McIlroy is the only Irish player in the field at Quail Hollow for yet another of the PGA Tour’s $20 million signature tournaments.

McIlroy’s win rate at Quail Hollow is quite phenomenal, having won his first PGA Tour title there in 2010.

“It’s not just one of my favourite stops on tour, but one of my favourite cities in America,” McIlroy said of Charlotte ahead of his fourth win at the course in 2024. “I’ve had so many great memories here from over the years, first win on tour and obviously winning here a few times, and I guess the support that I’ve had over the years, it’s always been great to experience.”

Séamus Power didn’t get into the Truist field but at least the Waterford man has a tour stop this week, competing in the Myrtle Beach Classic, which has a $4 million purse.

Other Irish players with the US PGA Championship on their upcoming schedules include Tom McKibbin and Pádraig Harrington.

McKibbin will have his final outing before the PGA in the LIV Golf Virginia tournament at Trump National in Washington DC, while Harrington’s prep will be The Inspirity at Woodlands Country Club in Texas on the Champions Tour as his prep.

On the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire – who skipped last week’s tour stop in Mexico – returns to action for the Mizuho Americas Open at Mountain Ridge in New Jersey.