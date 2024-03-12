Pádraig Harrington insists rivalry between PGA Tour and LIV can be healthy

Pádraig Harrington: 'It’s good for the fans when there’s rivalries. I played the majority of my career when there was two strong tours . . .' Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

If ever he decided to move away from golf (thankfully no indication of that yet!), then Pádraig Harrington’s diplomatic musings on the rift between the PGA Tour and LIV might suggest that the Dubliner would find a second life as a mediator.

With no end in sight to the turmoil in men’s professional golf, Harrington – speaking at the Cologuard Classic on the Champions Tour – delved back into how things used to be when there was something of a rivalry between the European Tour and the PGA Tour for players as a route forward in the new world.

As Harrington put it: “It’s good for the fans when there’s rivalries. I played the majority of my career when there was two strong tours and there was a bit of rivalry and a bit of competition. So, why not? I wouldn’t be averse to that being in the future where there’s two tours. Who doesn’t love a bit of competition?

“I think the biggest thing going forward for the PGA Tour, there has to be some way of capping, you know, can’t just steal all our players. Players will always make a choice individually what’s right for them, but I think the tour has to [protect itself], there’s very few businesses in this world where there isn’t some sort of a noncompete sort of clause.”

Alexandra Forsterling shows Solheim Cup potential

Alexandra Forsterling of Germany won the Aramco Team Series at Feather Sound Country Club in Clearwater, Florida. Photograph: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

With the Solheim Cup returning to even years, the Europe-USA rivalry will resume with just a gap of one year since Suzann Pettersen’s team retained the trophy in Spain . . . and a new name has made a move to get onto the Norwegian’s team for the match in Virginia in September.

Germany’s Alexandra Forsterling’s win in the Aramco Team Series in Florida over the weekend moved the 24-year-old into the second automatic place on the LET qualifying.

Forsterling’s third career win on the LET saw her finish ahead of Solheim Cup star Charley Hull who was also in the final group, along with Carlota Ciganda who ensured the tied match – with Europe retaining the Waterford Crystal trophy – in Finca Cortesin last year.

“It would be a great honour to play in the Solheim Cup and represent Europe. It would be amazing and mean a lot to me,” admitted Forsterling.

Word of Mouth

“It would be borderline unfair if he starts putting really good. I never want to wish ill on anybody, but if he starts putting positive each week it’s going to be really hard to beat” – US Open champion Wyndham Clark (with tongue firmly in cheek) on Scottie Scheffler finally finding a putter that works for him.

By the Numbers: 25,000,000

That’s the purse – in US dollars – for this week’s The Players at Sawgrass, the flagship tournament on the PGA Tour. The winner will pocket a cheque for $4,500,000 at this 50th anniversary event.

On this day: March 12th, 1995

Mark O'Meara: held off the challenge of Nick Faldo and Ian Woosnam to win the Honda Classic in Fort Lauderdale in Florida. Photograph: J.D. Cuban/Allsport

Mark O’Meara – the man with Tipperary heritage who in time would become a poster boy for Fáilte Ireland’s golf marketing campaigns stateside – captured his ninth career win on the PGA Tour when he claimed the Honda Classic in Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

But he didn’t make it easy for himself.

O’Meara at one point of his final round had a six strokes lead but, on a squally day, ultimately had to fend off two European invaders to claim victory.

Nick Faldo, a winner of the Doral Ryder Open the previous week, and Ian Woosnam, who was making his first start in more than three months, combined with the weather to make life difficult for O’Meara.

“I’m glad that’s over. Wow, there was a lot of work out there. It’s always tough to have the lead. You have to play smart golf,” said O’Meara after his final round 71 for a total of 295 gave him a one shot winning margin over Faldo and two clear of Woosnam. The win was O’Meara’s first in three years.

X-Twitter Twaddle

“A few people made this possible, they are the ones who had my same joy yesterday evening and the ones who will be alongside me in whatever is coming ahead1 Grazie – Matteo Manassero, whose win in the Jonsson Workwear Open came 11 years after his last DP World Tour win.

“Stop players smashing it anywhere by growing real rough and whaddya know, the best player in the world, driving it straighter than anyone else, leads by 5. It’s not rocket science, this is all that’s needed, proper course setup” – veteran David Shacklady, who these days plies his trade on the Legends Tour, admiring the course setup at Bay Hill where world number one Scottie Scheffler decimated the field finishing five shots clear of runner-up Wyndham Clark.

“Every time I watch full swing I just wish I was good at golf” – American football player Saquon Barkley – running back for the New York Giants – on the second edition of the Netflix show, Full Swing.

In the Bag

Scottie Scheffler: Arnold Palmer Invitational

Driver – TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)

3-wood – TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)

Irons – Srixon ZU85 (3,4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)

Wedges – Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60.5 degrees)

Putter – TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Ball – Titleist ProV1

Know the Rules

Q As a player was searching in a pile of leaves, they accidentally kicked and moved their ball as well as a number of the leaves around the ball. The player estimated where the ball originally lay and replaced it on that spot but did not replace the leaves before making their next stroke. What is the ruling?

A There is no penalty for accidentally moving the ball while trying to find it. In replacing the ball, the player is not required to replace loose impediments (Rule 7.4 and Clarification 7.4/1).