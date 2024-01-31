PGA Tour agree $3bn deal with US consortium as talks continue with Saudi PIF

Strategic Sports Group, a consortium of US-based sports franchise owners, has agreed to a $3 billion deal to become a minority owner of newly formed PGA Tour Enterprises, according to multiple reports.

In what is considered the most significant sign yet an agreement with LIV Golf is imminent, PGA Tour Enterprises, the for-profit company that was established with the idea of melding the PGA Tour with LIV in some form, would potentially be backed by another $3 billion investment – possibly more – from the Saudi Public Investment Fund that backed the upstart PGA competitor from the start.

The PGA Tour would remain the majority stakeholder in PGA Tour Enterprises under terms of the Strategic Sports Group arrangement, according to reports.

Commissioner Jay Monahan was scheduled to share the details of the new investment with PGA Tour members in what ESPN reported Wednesday would be a “listen only” call, with follow-up sessions scheduled for members to open further dialogue.

READ MORE

Fenway Sports Group and other US sports owners, including the New York Mets’ Steve Cohen and the Atlanta Falcons’ Arthur Blank, formed Strategic Sports Group in order to engage with the tour about helping fund PGA Tour Enterprises.

Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan met in Saudi Arabia last week to continue talks geared toward an agreement between the two leagues.

After they originally self-imposed a Dec. 31 deadline to finalise an agreement, the sides pushed it back to extend their negotiations.

The Strategic Sports Group was brought into the fray in December and could bring a semblance of leverage to negotiations between the tours. The PGA Tour policy board held meetings and are scheduled to meet again before this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

A merger would likely include PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions, the DP World Tour and Korn Ferry Tour members in some combination with LIV Golf, which has already scheduled 2025 events.

It comes as Rory McIlroy said he believes there should be no penalty for LIV rebels who want to return to play on traditional golf tours. McIlroy admits he has “changed his tune” following an earlier hardline stance against the LIV Golf Series but feels freedom of movement is necessary to protect his sport’s currently conflicting circuits.

Tyrrell Hatton this week became the latest high-profile figure to join the Saudi Arabian-backed tour. Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Sergio García and Cameron Smith are among the other golfers who have signed hugely lucrative deals with LIV, which automatically prevented them from playing on the PGA Tour. The DP World Tour – formerly the European Tour – has issued fines and suspensions for those among their membership who breached regulations by playing on LIV.

“I think life is about choices,” said the world number two. “Guys made choices to go and play LIV, guys made choices to stay here. If people still have eligibility on this tour and they want to come back and play or you want to try and do something, let them come back.

“I think it’s hard to punish people. I don’t think there should be a punishment. Obviously I’ve changed my tune on that because I see where golf is and I see that having a diminished PGA Tour and having a diminished LIV Tour or anything else is bad for both parties.”

McIlroy stressed he has no issue with Hatton, his Ryder Cup team-mate who was in the field at Pebble Beach before an 11th-hour switch to LIV. Reports have estimated the 32-year-old Englishman’s LIV package at $50m (€46m).

“At the end of the day everyone needs to do with what’s right for them,” McIlroy added. “I had a long talk with Tyrrell on Sunday, completely understood where he was coming from. I’ve talked to him quite a bit about it over the past month. It got to the point where they negotiated and got to a place he was comfortable with and he has to do what he feels is right for him. I’m not going to stand in anyone’s way from making money and if what they deem life-changing money.”

McIlroy, who resigned from the PGA Tour’s policy board in November, revealed how close that group has been to validating golf’s peace deal. It was originally announced as a framework agreement in June. “I just hope they get it done,” said the four-time major winner.

(c) Copyright Field Level Media