AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am lowdown: Rory McIlroy and Séamus Power in action

Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million for the winner).

Where: Monterey Peninsula, California.

The course: Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill. Play will be split over the two courses for the first two days, before finishing up at Pebble. Pebble Beach is one of the most famous courses in America, host of multiple US Opens. Spyglass is not half bad either, with many scenic views of the Pacific Ocean.

The field: This year, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a limited field, signature event on the PGA Tour, featuring the best players on tour. The amateurs, which include Tom Brady, Condoleezza Rice and Dermot Desmond, will play with the professionals for the first two days. Rory McIlroy heads into the tournament as the form player after going first, second on the DP World Tour to start his season. World number one Scottie Scheffler will feature, as will Viktor Hovland. Jon Rahm will not, nor will Tyrrell Hatton, as they play in LIV’s competing season-opener this week in Mexico.

Quote-Unquote: “I’m going into my 18th full season as a professional; basically over half of my lifetime I’ve been a pro golfer. You need to keep it fresh; you need to try to keep inventing ways to motivate yourself.” – McIlroy on experience.

Irish in the field: Séamus Power joins McIlroy in the field, he tees off with Lucas Glover at 5.45pm Irish time on Thursday at Pebble Beach. McIlroy is playing with Ludvig Aberg at 4.45pm at Spyglass.

Betting: Scheffler is favourite at 8-1, McIlroy 9-1, Hovland and Schauffele 12-1. Power is a long-shot at 300-1.

On TV: Live on Sky Sports Golf (coverage from 4.30pm).