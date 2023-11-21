Jordan Spieth replaces Rory McIlroy on PGA Tour policy board

Jordan Spieth will serve the remainder of Rory McIlroy’s term as a player director the PGA Tour’s policy board. The PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, announced the change to Tour members on Monday.

Spieth’s selection was voted on by the five other player directors: Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson. The term runs through to the end of 2024.

“With Rory McIlroy resigning from the PGA Tour Policy Board last week, per the PGA Tour Tournament Regulations, the five remaining Player Directors have elected Jordan Spieth to serve the remainder of Rory’s term which expires at the end of 2024,” Monahan wrote to members, according to an email obtained by Golf Channel.

“Jordan has extensive experience with the Tour’s governance process, having served two years on the Player Advisory Council (2017-18) including PAC Chairman in 2018 and three years (2019-21) as a Player Director.”

McIlroy resigned last week, saying he wanted to spend less time embroiled in the politics of golf. He also acknowledged that the agreement between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which backs LIV Golf, over future co-operation affected his role on the board.

“I like being busy but I like being busy doing my own thing,” said McIlroy. “It just got to the point where I couldn’t fit it all in. I’m thinking as we go into the next year, as I try to get ramped up for Augusta and all those tournaments, I just can’t see me putting the time and the energy into it.

“If I feel like I’m not prepared going into those meetings then it is better off if someone else takes my place, who is able to put the time and the energy into it,” he added. “There’s only so many hours in the day and so many days in the week and I’ve got a lot going on in my life right now.”

TGL collapses

The TGL announced Monday it is pushing back the launch of its virtual golf competition to early 2025 due to damages sustained last week at its facility in Florida.

The air-supported dome roof at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., collapsed on November 14th due to a power outage. No injuries occurred in the incident.

Action in the venture backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy was supposed to begin on January 9th.

"This decision came after reviewing short-term solutions, potential construction timelines, player schedules and the primetime sports television calendar," read a statement from TGL. "Despite this new timeline for the venue, we remain excited about the future of TGL and will continue to build excitement between now and the start of the season with our players, fans and teams.

"We have begun to update plans and timelines and are confident that the extension will only improve our delivery."

The indoor TGL facility covers about 250,000 square feet, with players hitting their tee shots off grass into a 46-by-64-foot screen, with greens and bunkers also to be built. Seating will also be created for fans to attend matches.

Six teams are set to compete in the TGL: Los Angeles Golf Club, Atlanta Drive Golf Club, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, TGL New York and TGL San Francisco.

Woods is set to compete for Jupiter Links, while McIlroy will play for Boston Common.

