Jonathan Caldwell fails to secure card for next year’s DP World Tour

Jonathan Caldwell has lost his qualifying card for next year's DP World Tour. Photograph: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Jonathan Caldwell was one of a number of former tour winners who failed to secure full cards for next season’s DP World Tour, after the 39-year-old Co Down golfer slipped back to finish in tied-47th during the sixth and final round of qualifying school in Tarragona.

A disappointing sixth round 72 saw the Ulsterman drop from a starting position of tied-24th and out of the reckoning in a tournament won by Germany’s Freddy Schott.

With those finishing in tied-25th and earning playing rights, no fewer than 33 cards were handed out with Tom Lewis – a two-time winner of the Portugal Masters – among those to regain tour cards.

Among those who failed to win cards was American John Catlin, winner of the Irish Open in 2020, and Frenchman Alex Levy, a five-time European Tour winner.