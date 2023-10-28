Jorge Campillo leads the way at Qatar Masters as Tom McKibbin makes his move

Jorge Campillo of Spain on the first hole during the third round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Jorge Campillo was the man to catch at the top of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters leaderboard when play was suspended late on day three after carding 10 birdies and no bogeys in 25 holes on Saturday.

The Spaniard, who won this event in 2020, was among the players who had to return to the course early on day three to complete their second rounds following weather issues earlier in the tournament.

And he reeled off four birdies in eight holes to sign for a second-round 65 before making four more gains on the front nine in round three to hit the front.

Further gains at the 10th and 16th took Campillo to 16 under par and he safely parred the 17th just as the hooter sounded at 4.47pm local time due to fading light. He will return to the course to play the 18th early on Sunday morning.

Campillo leads by one shot ahead of Sami Valimaki after the Finn signed for a third successive 67, finishing his third round with a birdie at the 18th in near-darkness.

Scottish Ryder Cup star Robert MacIntyre was a single shot further back with two holes of his round still to go.

His countryman Scott Jamieson was among those another stroke back after firing eight birdies in his final 10 holes on Saturday to give his chances of keeping his DP World Tour card an enormous boost.

Jamieson came into the final event of the regular season 119th on the Race to Dubai rankings, needing a good result to squeeze into the top 116.

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin fired himself up the leaderboard and into the top 10 after a best of the day seven-under 65 moved him to 11 under and a share of eighth spot, five shots adrift of Campillo.

Having completed his second round on Friday, McKibbin started with two bogeys after beginning his round on the 10th hole. His round really ignited around the turn with four straight birdies from the 16th, with his only dropped shot coming at the fourth hole. The 20-year-old would get that shot back with a birdie at the fifth and an eighth birdie of his round came at the seventh