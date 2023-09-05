Mark Power to make his professional debut at the Irish Open at the K Club

Mark Power of Ireland will be making an Irish Open appearance at the sponsor’s invitation. File photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

As one chapter closed at the Walker Cup, another one opened for Mark Power — the 23-year-old Kilkenny man — who will make his professional debut on a sponsor’s invitation in the Horizon Irish Open at the K Club, starting on Thursday.

Power — with a rich golfing DNA, his mother Eileen Rose winning three Irish Close titles and his father Eddie also claiming a hat-trick of national championships — went out on a personal high in closing his amateur career, despite being on the losing Britain and Ireland (B&I) team.

A singles win over American Ben James meant that, for the second time, Power was the leading points scorer for B&I with a 75 percent win record in both foursomes and singles (at Seminole in 2021 and St Andrews 2023).

“I’m really excited about what’s ahead,” said Power, a graduate of Wake Forest, of moving into a new life as a professional. “Finishing my amateur career on the 18th green at St Andrews is a close second to raising the flag for my country [at the opening ceremony].”

Power is one of two Walker Cup players to make their professional debuts this week, with England’s John Gough — winner of the Flogas Irish Amateur Open earlier this season, who has strong Irish connections with parents who hail from Meath and Down — also getting an invite to the K Club.

The six sponsor’s invitations are well spread, including PGA Tour player Tom Hoge. The other three invites went to Conor Purcell, who is having a good year on the Challenge Tour, John Murphy (who has a full tour card but didn’t get into the field off his category) and Jonny Caldwell.

Horizon urges spectators to go green at Irish Open

Sponsor of the Irish Open Horizon is urging spectators to go green for Saturday’s third round at the K Club.

In a novel initiative, Horizon — the pharmaceutical giant that is the title sponsor of the Irish Open — is urging spectators to go green for Saturday’s third round at the K Club.

And for a good cause. Horizon will donate €1 to Make A Wish Ireland for every person at the tournament that day who wears a green item of clothing.

Make A Wish Ireland is the official tournament charity that grants wishes to children with life-threatening conditions.

Aside from the green clothing initiative, Horizon has also promised to donate €150 for every birdie and €300 for every eagle on the Par 5 18th hole across the four tournament rounds.

Word of Mouth

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is 'very excited' about the team's composition. File photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

“We’re a team of 12 now and I’m very excited with who we have” — Luke Donald on finalising his European team for the Ryder Cup match against the USA at Marco Simone on September 29th-Ocotber 1st.

By the Numbers

0

Zero. Zilch. Nada. There are no amateurs in the field for this week’s Horizon Irish Open, which is a shame and seems like a missed opportunity to provide an opportunity for at least one of the up-and-coming players to experience one of the big tournaments on the DP World Tour. In contrast, there were eight amateurs in the field at last week’s KPMG Women’s Irish Open.

On this day … September 5th, 1999

Lee Westwood hit a rich vein of form whenever he spent time in Europe. File photograph: Harry How/Allsport

Lee Westwood had juggled his time between the PGA Tour and the European Tour to great effect, reflected in how he hit a rich vein of form whenever he spent time in Europe.

Indeed, his win in the European Masters at Crans was his third straight on the circuit: in a final round 65 for a total of 14-under-par 271 in the Alps, Westwood claimed a two-stroke-winning margin over Thomas Bjorn.

The significance of the victory — his ninth career win on the European Tour — was that it equalled the 1992 achievement of Nick Faldo. Westwood had previously won the Dutch Open in late July, added the Smurfit European Open at the K Club in August and, after returning briefly to the US, came back to Europe to make it three straight wins.

Westwood and Bjorn were involved in a classic matchplay-type battle for much of the final round with the Englishman gaining the upperhand with a 40-footer for birdie on the 15th. “It’s probably one of the best days I’ve had on a golf course,” admitted Westwood.

X-Twitter Twaddle

Well, I’m not sure where to begin with this post … but all I can say is that I LOVE THE MOUNTAINS NOW What a week @ludeeaberg! #winnerwinnerchickendinner — English caddie Jack Clarke who has landed on his feet in getting Aberg’s bag.

Can’t wait to play my first home Ryder Cup @RyderCupEurope — Shane Lowry on getting the captain’s call from Luke Donald.

An excited Shane Lowry of Ireland is excited at getting the captain's call. Photograph: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Enjoyable week playing up the mountain (first time I’ve ever said that!). There’s a putter going if anybody wants it?! Classy stuff from Ludvig Aberg. Some player that guy and he will definitely be in Rome — Eddie Pepperell preempting Luke Donald’s confirmation of the 23-year-old rookie Swede making his team for the Ryder Cup.

Know the Rules

Q

In strokeplay, seeing that the first hole is clear to play, a player tees off two minutes before their official start time. What is the ruling?

A

The player has infringed Rule 5.3a and gets the general penalty (two strokes). Under the rules, a player must start at (and not before) their starting time. This means the player must be ready to play at the starting time which is treated as an exact time. If the starting time is delayed for any reason (such as weather, slow play, other groups or the need for a ruling), there is no breach of this rule if the player is present and ready to play. However, a player should not start before the scheduled time and, if they do so, gets the general penalty applied to their first hole.

In the Bag

Ludvig Aberg

Omega European Masters

Driver — Titleist TSR2 (9 degrees)

3-wood —TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)

Irons — Titleist 718 T-MB (2), Titleist T100 2019 (4-PW)

Wedges — Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50 and 54 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design 2022 Proto (60 degrees)

Putter — Odyssey White Hot Versa #1

Ball — Titleist Pro V1x