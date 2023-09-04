Luke Donald selects Shane Lowry as Ryder Cup wild card for Team Europe

Shane Lowry has received a wild card pick for the second Ryder Cup in a row. Photograph: Logan Whitton/Getty Images

Ireland’s Shane Lowry has been selected as a wild card pick for this month’s Ryder Cup in Italy. Luke Donald named his team on Monday afternoon, which included six wild card picks; Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg.

Donald took over as European captain after Henrik Stenson defected to LIV Golf, and his team are aiming to win back the trophy against the visiting Americans in Rome at the end of September.

Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton automatically qualified for Team Europe, with Robert MacIntyre and Matt Fitzpatrick later confirmed via the world points list. Donald then selected the remaining six players himself.

Talking to Sky Sports from Dublin, Lowry said: “I’m incredibly proud, grateful and very excited for a home Ryder Cup in Rome. The last one hurt a bit and I’m excited Luke gave me the opportunity to show what I can do again.”

READ MORE

Donald described the Offaly native as, “a big time player, he turns up in the big moments. And he’s great in a team.”

United States captain Zach Johnson last month selected Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns and Rickie Fowler as his wild cards. Joining automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele, as Team USA hunt down a win on European soil for the first time since 1993.

[ Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Sam Burns among USA’s six Ryder Cup wild cards ]

The Ryder Cup gets under way at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, just outside Rome, on Friday September 29th, running until Sunday October 1st.