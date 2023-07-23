Rory McIlroy’s optimistic about future despite major drought extending to 10 years

Rory McIlroy might have had greater luck chasing shadows, of which there were none on a soulless grey day, than in catching Brian Harman as the left-hander American doggedly went about putting on a masterclass of keeping others in their place in claiming the 151st Open title at Hoylake.

For McIlroy, who finished tied-sixth, a distant seven strokes behind Harman, another Major championship has come and gone meaning he will head to next April’s Masters tournament at Augusta National with his drought extended to 10 years since lifting his fourth career Major at the 2014 US PGA Championship.

Not that a decade without one of the Masters trophy, the Wanamaker Trophy, the US Open trophy or the Claret Jug was on his mind, to be honest; inclined to look forward rather than behind.

As the Northern Irishman put it, “I don’t think that way. I think about trying to go and win a fourth FedEx Cup (on the PGA Tour) in a couple week’s time, go try and win a fifth Race to Dubai, go and win a fifth Ryder Cup. I just keep looking forward.”

McIlroy, in truth, was facing an impossible mission to catch Harman on a final day where persistent rain tested the fabric of waterproofs and umbrellas became protectors not just of the player underneath but as an object from which multiple gloves were hung in order to remain dry.

A final round 68 for McIlroy bettered Harman’s 70 but the nine strokes deficit at the start of the miserable day had all in the champion’s favour. McIlroy’s race, in truth, was run and done with his poor putting performance in Saturday’s third round.

But he was all for looking forward.

“I’m optimistic about the future and I’ve just got to keep plugging away,” insisted McIlroy, has had top-10s in three of this year’s four Majors (tied-7th at the US PGA, second at the US Open and sixth in The Open): “Augusta? Just forget about that. I didn’t feel like I had my best stuff at Oak Hill and pieced it together. Had a great chance at LA, didn’t quite get the job done. This week, if it weren’t for one guy I’d be right there. I’m playing well, playing good, (just) keep putting myself in there.”

McIlroy said: “Every time I tee it up, or most times I tee it up, I’m right there. I can’t sit here and be too frustrated. You think about my performances in the Majors between like 2016 and 2019, it’s a lot better than that.”

Pádraig Harrington – who had the distinction of making all three cuts in the Majors he played in this season – is convinced that McIlroy’s trophy cabinet in time will feature more Major trophies.

“He’s easily good enough. We all know that. He could win at any stage,” said Harrington of McIlroy, adding: “But it’s a little bit more complicated than just being good enough. There’s other guys who are good enough. There’s plenty of guys out here. The standard is very deep. Plenty of guys who are competing and playing.

“Rory has to bring his A-Game. That’s just it. I see he’s pretty much down where I am putting this week, and I can tell you that’s pretty miserable. He’s not going to win tournaments putting like that . . . . . there’s too many good players for you to go out there and not have all of your game at a decent level and some of your game at a really good level. That’s just the way it is. It all has to fire. But he’s got four goals a year for another 20 years,” said Harrington.

Harman stuck to his task admirably in the rain, producing a final round 70 for 13-under-par 271, six strokes clear of runners-up Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, Jason Day and Jon Rahm.

The win – which earned him a pay-day of €2.65 million – moved Harman to a career best 10th in the updated world golf rankings.