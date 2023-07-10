Lahinch named as host of the Walker Cup in September 2026

Lahinch will become only the third Irish course to play host to the Walker Cup when it stages the match between Britain and Ireland against the United States in September 2026.

Phil Anderton, the chief development officer at the R&A, described the Co Clare links – which played host to the Irish Open in 2019 when it was won by Jon Rahm – as “one of the finest links courses in Ireland ... whenever we have staged a championship on the island of Ireland, we have always been fortunate to have Irish fans turn out in great numbers.”

The Walker Cup was previously staged in Ireland at Portmarnock in 1991 and Royal County Down in 2007.

“The Walker Cup has long been an iconic fixture at the pinnacle of men’s amateur gold and for Lahinch to be invited to host the matches, following on from St Andrews [in September] and Cypress Point in 2025 is a major honour,” said Lahinch chairperson John Gleeson.