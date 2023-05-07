Séamus Power chasing top-10 finish as Rory McIlroy’s challenge fades at Wells Fargo Championship

Ireland's Séamus Power plays his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Séamus Power will be looking to push on to a top-10 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday after a four-under-67 moved him to seven under for the tournament and into the top 20 ahead of the final round.

The Waterford golfer dropped a shot on the fifth hole but made his move with three birdies in a row from the seventh to turn in two-under 33 before further gains on the 14th and 15th completed a good day’s work.

Rory McIlroy carded four birdies and four bogeys in another inconsistent day in Charlotte to drop out of the running for his fourth Wells Fargo Championship, finishing up the third round tied in 50th place after a level-par 71 left him on one under for the tournament.

American Wyndham Clark shot a bogey-free day to go two strokes clear of the pack while English pair Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood were still in the mix after day three.

Clark finished with an eight-under 63 to become the outright leader going into the last day on the tournament on 16 under at Quail Hollow, with American Xander Schauffele two strokes behind. If Clark can hold on to the lead it will be the 29-year-old’s first PGA Tour win.

After finishing day two tied in first place with Clark and Schauffele, Hatton continued his good form but could not keep up with the top two.

Hatton had six birdies and three bogeys to end the day with 68 and tied in third with Australian Adam Scott who are both on 11 under, five strokes behind Clark.

Fleetwood had a strong outing with five birdies and just one bogey which came on the last hole.

He finished tied fifth with South Korean Sungjae Im and American Harris English on 10-under.