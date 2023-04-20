Tiger Woods may miss majors as he undergoes ‘successful’ ankle surgery

Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 18th hole during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty

Tiger Woods announced Wednesday that he is recovering from yet another ankle surgery to “address post-traumatic arthritis” in the right leg that he injured in a 2021 car wreck.

Woods, 47, underwent a subtalar fusion procedure at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York on Wednesday, a procedure that was deemed successful.

"Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation," the tweet said.

His announcement did not come with a recovery timeline. However, it is expected he’ll miss the rest of this year’s majors -- PGA Championship (May 18-21), US Open (June 15-18) and the British Open (July 20-23).

"You should anticipate at least a 12-week period of convalescence at home before you are able to resume your normal activities," according to the OS.clinic website. It adds having "a plaster cast as high as your knee" for six weeks.

The subtalar joint is located just below the ankle joint, between the talus bone and heel bone.

Woods most recently played at the Masters but was forced to withdraw during the third round due to re-aggravating his plantar fasciitis.

It marked the fifth tournament that Tiger has played since the February 2021 car accident and the fourth cut he has made. However, he has completed 72 holes just twice in those five events.

Woods was nine over through 43 holes when he withdrew.

“I’m very lucky to have this leg,” Woods said prior to this Masters. “It’s mine. Yes, it has been altered and there’s some hardware in there, but it’s still mine. It has been tough and will always be tough. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that.”