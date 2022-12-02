Tom McKibbin and Gary Hurley in the top 20 at South African Open

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole at the South African Open. Photograph: Luke Walker/Getty

Tom McKibbin fell back a few places on day two of the South African Open after a one-under-par round of 71 left him seven shots off the lead.

The young Northern Irish golfer had two birdies and one bogey in his round to finish the day tied 13th on six under. Ireland’s Gary Hurley is also in the top 20 after a two-under-par 70 that included an eagle and a double bogey as he finished five under. John Murphy was just outside the cut on one under before play was suspended for just over two hours due to dangerous weather.

Home favourite Thriston Lawrence remained the man to catch, despite losing his place in the record books on day two.

Lawrence had equalled his own course record at Blair Atholl Golf and Country Estate with a 64 on Thursday and added a second round of 67 for a halfway total of 13 under par.

But compatriot Ockie Strydom tamed the longest course in DP World Tour history, which measures 8,161 yards and features four par fives over 600 yards, with a stunning 63 to establish a new record and trail Lawrence by two shots heading into the weekend.

“It was plenty of fun, it was pleasant to be out there hitting it as good as I can,” Strydom said after a round containing nine birdies.

“Bogey-free on Blair Atholl, I don’t know how long this golf course is but my legs are feeling it. This is one of those [tournaments] that everyone wants to win but we’ll just see what happens in the next two days.”

Lawrence and Strydom were among the early starters who completed their second rounds.

When the action eventually did resume, only 11 minutes of play was possible before the threat of lightning forced the players off the course again and play was suspended for the day.

Tournament officials announced that the second round would resume at 7am local time on Saturday, with the third round beginning no earlier than 10.15am.