BMW Championship LIVE: Shane Lowry in a tie for the lead in the back nine

332 yard carry for @McIlroyRory at the 11th 🤯#BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/L5wVHk6JFh — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 11, 2022

Watch McIlroy’s big drive at the 11th. He leaves an eight iron into the par 5 short at the 12th. He’s disappointed, needs to get up and down for birdie. Hovland fails with his birdie putt at the 10th. On the 11th, he hits his drive into thick rough. Thomas Detry joins the group on -13.

Scores:

Lowry, Rahm -16

Reed, Zanotti -14

McIlroy, Pavon, Horschel, Detry, Cabrera-Bello, Gooch, Hovland -13

BIRDIE FOR LOWRY! Brilliant bunker shot by the Offaly man to within a few inches of the hole on the par 5 12th. He ties it at the top. Horschel goes into the water at the last.

Scores:

Lowry, Rahm -16

Reed, Zanotti -14

McIlroy, Horschel, Gooch, Pavon, Cabrera-Bello, Hovland -13

McIlroy misses the birdie putt on the 11th as it slips to the right. Talor Gooch joins the group on -13 with a birdie on the 12th. Lowry’s iron approach into the 12th goes into the bunker on the right. Could be a tricky up-and-down for his birdie. Hovland lips out for par on the 9th, drops a shot. McIlroy hits towering massive drive down the middle on the par 5 12th.

Scores:

Rahm -16

Lowry -15

Reed, Zanotti -14

McIlroy, Horschel, Gooch, Cabrera-Bello, Pavon, Hovland -13

Lowry pulls his birdie putt left, it’s a par on 11, but a par 5 to come. McIlroy’s wedge from 75 yards is good, to eight or nine feet. McIlroy doesn’t look happy with it but the end result is good. Hovland is in the trees on the 9th and misses the green with his approach to the right of the green. Lowry hits a beautiful draw at the par 5 12th off the tee. Ideal for attacking the green. Spaniard Rafa Cabrera-Bello joins the group on -13 after a birdie on the 10th.

Scores:

Rahm -16

Lowry -15

Hovland, Reed, Zanotti -14

McIlroy, Pavon, Horschel, Cabrera-Bello -13

Lowry leaves his iron approach on 11 slightly out right but another bidie chance is coming. McIlroy hits massive drive right down the middle on 11 and the chase is on.

ICYMI, earlier Rahm shot a 29 on the back nine with a bogey (!) en route to his 62. Plenty of birdies out there, so Lowry and McIlroy will be looking to get to -17 or -18 by the end of the round. Three par 5s on the back nine at Wentworth. Meanwhile Fabrizio Zanotti has moved to -14.

Scores:

Rahm -16 (18)

Lowry -15 (11)

Reed -14 (18), Zanotti -14 (12), Hovland -14 (8)

Pavon -13 (18), Horschel -13 (17), McIlroy -13 (10)

BIRDIE FOR MCILROY! Rory hits a fine iron shot at the par 3 10th. He makes the must-birdie putt to stay in touch with Lowry and Hovland. He’s -13, three shots back of Rahm. Hovland’s approach spins back close to the water on the eighth, but a birdie chance just flies past the hole.

Scores:

Rahm -16 (18)

Lowry -15 (10)

Hovland -14 (8)

Reed -14 (18)

Pavon -13 (18), McIlroy -13 (10)

The BMW Championship at Wentworth has entered the final stretch, with two Irish players in contention, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy.

Shane Lowry has been swinging superbly all round and is five under for the day and 15 under for the tournament. He is second place on his one, a shots behin Jon Rahm. In tied third is Patrick Reed, who is finished after a 63 today, and Viktor Hovland, who has played seven holes.

A three-putt bogey at the eighth proved costly for McIlroy as he’s now four back and will be disappointed with a lacklustre front nine on a benign scoring day. He is in a tie for sixth.

Scores:

Rahm -16 (18)

Lowry -15 (10)

Hovland -14 (7)

Reed -14 (18)

Pavon -13 (18)